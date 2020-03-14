LAWTON, OK — Following are addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
THURSDAY
3:53 p.m. — 207 NW 10th, medical.
4:01 p.m. — 1515 NE Lawrie Tatum, automatic alarm.
4:02 p.m. — 1716 SW B, medical.
4:41 p.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southwest 1st Street, medical.
4:45 p.m. — 6101 NW Cache, medical.
5:12 p.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic alarm.
5:59 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.
6:17 p.m. — 4738 SE 47th, automatic alarm.
6:38 p.m. — Southeast 2nd Street and Southeast F Avenue, outdoor fire.
6:38 p.m. — 14 SW F, structure fire.
7:20 p.m. — 1510 SW Oklahoma, structure fire.
8:41 p.m. — 7001 SW Green Terrace, medical.
9:06 p.m. — 2906 NE 9th, medical.
9:45 p.m. — 819 NW 35th, medical.
10:05 p.m. — 4309 SE Camelot, medical.
10:21 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Cache Road, medical.
10:24 p.m. — 4516 SW Beta, medical.
10:41 p.m. — 423 NW 69th, medical.
10:48 p.m. — 7032 SW Winchester, medical.
10:49 p.m. — South Railroad Street and Southeast F Avenue, structure fire.
FRIDAY
2:31 a.m. — 5709 NW Valor, medical.
3:28 a.m. — 916 SW Garfield, medical.
4:47 a.m. — 2423 SW D, medical.
7:18 a.m. — 1607 NW 20th, medical.
7:56 a.m. — 715 SW Highland, medical.
9:57 a.m. — 4803 NW Meadowbrook, medical.
10:02 a.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.
10:22 a.m. — 1110 SW B, medical.
10:32 a.m. — 4719 SE Wilshire Terr, medical.
10:48 a.m. — 2210 NW Pollard, medical.
10:59 a.m. — 5304 NW Columbia, medical.
11:14 a.m. — 907 SW Ranch Oak, medical.
11:31 a.m. — 5421 NW King Richard, automatic alarm.
12:53 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.
1:40 p.m. — 4500 SW Lee, medical.
2:51 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.
3:10 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest H Avenue, outdoor fire.
3:24 p.m. — 1713 NW Williams, service call.
