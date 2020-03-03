Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SUNDAY
3:33 p.m. — 1321 SW 27th, medical.
3:55 p.m. — 711 NW 38th, medical.
5:10 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
5:49 p.m. — Northwest 67th Street and West Gore Boulevard, outdoor fire.
5:50 p.m. — 6315 W Gore, outdoor fire.
6:16 p.m. — Southwest 52nd Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
7:09 p.m. — 702 SW G, medical.
8:13 p.m. — Northwest 28th Street and West Gore Boulevard, smoke investigation.
8:16 p.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.
8:50 p.m. — 2322 SW Cornell, medical.
9:06 p.m. — 1506 SW G, medical.
10:53 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, service call.
11:26 p.m. — 5329 NW Oak, outside fire.
MONDAY
1:37 a.m. — 210 NW Ferris, medical.
4:14 a.m. — 2005 NW Irwin, medical.
6:10 a.m. — 3502 E Gore, medical.
6:14 a.m. — 1712 SW Jesse L Davenport, medical.
8:06 a.m. — 712 SW E, automatic alarm.
8:42 a.m. — 712 SW E, automatic alarm.
9:26 a.m. — 1710 SW Monroe, medical.
11:34 a.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.
12:37 p.m. — 948 NW 38th, medical.
1:21 p.m. — 1707 SW E, medical.
2:28 p.m. — 1915 NW Baldwin, medical.
2:30 p.m. — 1446 NW 40th, service call.
—Complied by The Constitution staff