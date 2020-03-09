Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
SATURDAY
4:06 p.m. — I44 and Lee Boulevard, medical.
4:10 p.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Northwest Cache Road, smoke investigation.
4:14 p.m. — 415 SW Washington, smoke investigation.
6:20 p.m. — 1904 NW Baldwin, medical.
4:29 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest D Avenue, medical.
5:17 p.m. — 206 SW 24th, service call.
5:21 p.m. — 202 NW 44th, medical.
5:47 p.m. — 206 SW 24th, service call.
6:29 p.m. — 1305 SW Monroe, automatic alarm.
7:05 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.
7:25 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.
7:32 p.m. — 2806 NW Templeton Cir., medical.
8:40 p.m. — 2409 SW H, medical.
9:01 p.m. — 403 NW 55th, medical.
10:02 p.m. — 1002 N Sheridan, medical.
SUNDAY
00:06 a.m. — 3010 NE Pioneer, medical.
00:35 a.m. — 2015 NW Cache, medical.
3:23 a.m. — 403 NW 55th, medical.
4:11 a.m. — 1916 NW Andrews, medical.
4:32 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Cir., medical.
5:24 a.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker, automatic alarm.
5:59 a.m. — 7608 NW Baldwin, medical.
6:49 a.m. — 7604 NW Quanah Parker, automatic alarm.
9:19 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.
9:27 a.m. — 604 NW Waterford, medical.
9:53, a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest I Avenue, smoke investigation.
9:55 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
10:11 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
10:14 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
10:23 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
10:35 a.m. — 10 SW 4th, medical.
10:43 a.m. — 1707 SW 6th, service call.
11:27 a.m. — 59 SE 6th, medical.
12:38 p.m. — 1101 SW Summit, medical.
12:44 p.m. — 3110 NW Denver, medical.
