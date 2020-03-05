Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

3:24 p.m. — 1402 SW Park Ridge Blvd., medical.

4:17 p.m. — Southeast 4th Street and H Avenue, vehicle fire.

4:21 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Summit Avenue, medical.

6:25 p.m. — 2210 NW Pollard, medical.

6:38 p.m. — 3208 NE Cimarron Trail, smoke investigation.

6:41 p.m. — 1705 NW 44th, medical.

7:14 p.m. — 911 SW E, medical.

8:46 p.m. — 40 NE 25th, medical.

8:50 p.m. — 283 NW 2nd, medical.

9:02 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Bishop Road, medical.

9:27 p.m. — 4911 NW Pollard, medical.

9:37 p.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.

9:50 p.m. — 312 NW Euclid, medical.

WEDNESDAY

12:27 a.m. — 210 NW Ferris, medical.

2:26 a.m. — 1807 NW Andrews, medical.

4:27 a.m. — 1701 SW N.H. Jones, medical.

6:34 a.m. — 1926 NW Arlington, medical.

8:10 a.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.

9:22 a.m. — 1808 NW Irwin, medical.

9:54 a.m. — 620 SW E, medical.

10:12 a.m. — 210 NW Ferris, medical.

10:40 a.m. — 712 SW E, automatic alarm.

11:18 a.m. — 4912 NW Ozmun, medical.

11:19 a.m. — 1402 SW Park Ridge Blvd., automatic alarm.

11:53 a.m. — 3106 NW Kinyon, medical.

12:17 p.m. — 5713 NW Chestnut Lane, down wire.

12:51 p.m. — 7118 NW Ash, medical.

12:55 p.m. — Southwest 9th Street and I Avenue, smoke investigation.

1:22 p.m. — 1508 NW 13th, medical.

1:40 p.m. — 601 SW C, medical.

1:57 p.m. — 5525 SW 11th, medical.

2:04 p.m. — 7118 NW Ash, service call.

2:36 p.m. — 4433 Cache Road, medical.

