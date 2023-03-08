Fire reports for March 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:MONDAY9:17 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 43rd, medical alarm.9:18 p.m. — 8000 blk NW Micklegate, medical.9:26 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Oak, medical.9:39 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, medical.9:40 p.m. — 400 blk NW Sheridan, medical.11:02 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.11:38 p.m. — 1100 blk NW 63rd, medical.11:46 p.m. — 2000 NW Lindy, medical.TUESDAY2:01 a.m. — 500 blk NE 45th, automatic fire alarm.2:38 a.m. — 7600blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.3:26 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 46th, medical.4:32 a.m. — 2700 blk NW 22nd, medical.5:56 a.m. — 500 blk NE 45th, fire call.7:23 a.m. — 2000 NW Lindy, medical.8:02 a.m. — 2600 blk NW Wesley, medical.8:19 a.m. — 2500 blk SW I, medical.8:46 a.m. — 1600 blk SW A, medical.9:04 a.m. — 200 blk SW 20th, medical.9:15 a.m. — 2900 blk NW Bell, medical.9:16 a.m. — 200 blk Cache Road, outside fire.9:24 a.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, fire alarm.9:34 a.m. — 700 blk SW 17th, medical.9:41 a.m. — 1600 blk NE 35th, medical.9:41 a.m. — 1100 blk NW Becontree, fire alarm.10:13 a.m. — 100 blk SW 75th, medical.10:32 a.m. — 1100 blk SW Lee, medical.10:33 a.m. — 1600 blk NW Ferris, medical.10:39 a.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, automatic fire alarm.10:59 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.11:00 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, fire call.11:27 a.m. — 100 blk SE Churchill Way, fire alarm.11:37 a.m. — 1600 blk SW New York, medical.12:43 p.m. — 4800 blk NW Columbia, public service1:32 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.1:49 p.m. — 2100 blk NW Austin, public service2:17 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Williams, medical.2:30 p.m. — Southwest 82nd Street and West Gore Boulevard, smoke investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Physics Electricity Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists