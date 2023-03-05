Fire reports for March 5, 2023 Mar 5, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY3:48 p.m. — Southwest 25th Street and G Avenue, medical.3:55 p.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Arbuckle Avenue, medical.4:41 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and E Avenue, medical.4:45 p.m. — Northwest Bell Avenue and Sheridan Road, medical.5:44 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and C Avenue, medical.5:44 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Kingsbury Avenue, medical.5:44 p.m. — Northwest Oak Avenue and Cache Road, medical.6:20 p.m. — Northwest Columbia Avenue and Euclid Avenue, medical.7:23 p.m. — Northwest 56th Street and Euclid Avenue, medical.7:54 p.m. — Northwest Ferris Avenue and Sheridan Road, medical.8:01 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and King Boulevard, medical.8:05 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Cheryl Boulevard, medical.8:30 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Lawton Avenue, medical.8:32 p.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Hoover Avenue, medical.9:31 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Floyd Avenue, medical.9:41 p.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road, medical.10:34 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Gore Boulevard, medical.11:28 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and E Avenue, medical.11:46 p.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Tennessee Avenue, medical.SATURDAY12:58 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and A Avenue, medical.1:13 a.m. — Southwest 21st Street and A Avenue, medical.1:29 a.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Ozmun Avenue, medical.2:13 a.m. — Southwest D Avenue and University Drive, medical.2:16 a.m. — Southeast Bedford Drive and Alta Lane, medical.4:15 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Ferris Avenue, medical.5:59 a.m. — Northeast Pioneer Boulevard and Fullerton Street, medical.8:20 a.m. — Southwest 24th Street and B Avenue, medical.8:57 a.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Kinyon Avenue, medical.11:01 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Baldwin Avenue, medical.11:20 a.m. — Southwest Rolling Hills Drive and Sunflower Lane, medical.11:42 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.11:59 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Jefferson Avenue, medical.12:07 p.m. — Northwest 55th Street and Euclid Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists