Fire reports for March 28, 2023 Mar 28, 2023 8 hrs ago Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SUNDAY3:35 p.m. — 1800 blk SW 6th, gas leak.3:59 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, medical.4:52 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 34th, medical.5:15 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire alarm.5:38 p.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound, medical.6:11 p.m. — 200 blk NE Rogers Lane, medical.6:48 p.m. — 5300 blk Cache Road, medical.6:58 p.m. — 100 blk NW 28th, medical.7:20 p.m. — 5300 NW Cherry, medical.7:53 p.m. — 200 blk NW 44th, medical.9:19 p.m. — 1600 blk NW Taft, service call.10:09 p.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, medical.10:29 p.m. — 900 blk SW 34th, medical.10:38 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire alarm.11:21 p.m. — 700 blk SW 17th, medical.11:45 p.m. — 3800 blk SE Camden Way, medical.MONDAY00:34 a.m. — 2300 blk E Gore, medical.1:07 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, medical.1:36 a.m. — 1200 blk SW Oklahoma, medical.1:53 a.m. — 4600 blk NW Meadowbrook, medical.1:54 a.m. — 2300 blk E Gore, medical.1:58 a.m. — 1200 blk NW Ozmun, medical.3:15 a.m. — 2100 blk SW 43rd, structure fire.5:06 a.m. — 1200 blk NW Andrews, structure fire.5:38 a.m. — 1800 blk NW Euclid, smoke investigation6:52 a.m. — I 44 and Rogers Lane, gas leak.7:15 a.m. — 100 blk SW 8th, medical.8:17 a.m. — 3400 blk W. Gore, automatic fire alarm.9:25 a.m. — 4500 blk SW Lee, medical.9:33 a.m. — 4600 blk W Gore, medical.10:03 a.m. — 1400 blk SW E, medical.11:34 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.11:42 a.m. — 7800 blk NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.11:54 a.m. — 5300 blk NW Cherry, medical.12:06 p.m. — 2000 blk NW 52nd, medical.12:51 p.m. — 1200 blk NW Logan, medical.2:05 p.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, medical alarm.2:08 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.2:22 p.m. — 5200 blk W Gore, medical.