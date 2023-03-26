Fire reports for March 26, 2023 Mar 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:FRIDAY3:11 p.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, fire call.3:23 p.m. — 2400 blk NW Sheridan Road, fire call.3:24 p.m. — 800 blk NW 35th, fire call.3:31 p.m. — 1800 blk NW 52nd, fire call.3:59 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Bessie, fire call.4:16 p.m. — 400 blk NW Woodland, fire call.4:48 p.m. — 6600 NW Denver, fire call.4:59 p.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, fire call.5:42 p.m. — 500 blk SW University, fire alarm.7:55 p.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound Road, fire call.8:43 p.m. — 8600 blk SE Flower Mound Road, fire call.9:56 p.m. — 3100 blk NW Denver, fire call.9:59 p.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southeast Tower Road, fire call.10:28 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Cherry, fire call.11:20 p.m. — 2400 blk NW 22nd, fire call.11:56 p.m. — 500 blk NW 27th, fire call.11:58 p.m. — 1400 blk SW B, fire call.SATURDAY00:17 a.m. — 1300 blk SW E, fire alarm.1:10 a.m. — 700 blk SW Summit, fire call.1:44 a.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, fire call.1:44 a.m. — 700 blk SW Summit, fire call.1:50 a.m. — 700 blk SW 45th, fire call.1:56 a.m. — 900 blk NW 38th, service call.2:11 a.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, fire call.2:26 a.m. — 2300 blk E Gore, fire call.3:18 a.m. — 100 blk SE Surrey Lane, fire call.5:33 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Williams, fire call.5:35 a.m. — 700 blk SW Summit, fire call.8:25 a.m. — 1600 blk NW Arlington, fire call.9:25 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, fire call.9:41 a.m. — 2100 blk SW N H Jones, fire call.10:59 a.m. — 200 blk SE Interstate, fire call.11:23 a.m. — 2700 blk SW J, fire call.11:48 a.m. — 3400 blk W Gore, fire alarm.1:14 p.m. — 700 blk SW Summit, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Physics Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists