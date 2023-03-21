Fire reports for March 21, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SUNDAY3:01 p.m. — 400 blk NW 32nd, fire alarm.3:57 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire alarm.4:33 p.m. — 2200 blk NW 28th, medical.6:05 p.m. — 300 blk NW Columbia, structure fire.8:08 p.m. — 1500 blk NW 81st, medical.8:31 p.m. — 300 blk NW 25th, medical.8:39 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Lindy, public service.8:49 p.m. — 5400 blk NW Cottonwood, EPD8:52 p.m. — 1400 blk Hunter, medical.9:19 p.m. — 1900 blk NW Floyd, medical.9:26 p.m. — 1700 blk SE 47th, medical.9:50 p.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, medical.10:05 p.m. — 6200 blk NW Elm, medical.10:16 p.m. — 200 blk SW 11th, extrication.10:28 p.m. — 1200 blk SW Wisconsin, fire alarm.10:48 p.m. — 110 blk S Railroad, medical.SUNDAY00:17 a.m. — 600 blk SW Bishop, medical.00:25 a.m. — 1500 blk SW 11th, public service.00:52 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Hoover, medical.1:34 a.m. — 2400 blk NW 52nd, medical.3:22 a.m. — 1900 blk NW Baldwin, medical.6:21 a.m. — 700 blk NW Heinzwood Circle, medical.6:34 a.m. — 1700 blk SW Monroe, medical.6:38 a.m. — 2000 blk NW Kingsbury, structure fire.7:57 a.m. — 5300 blk NW Ash, medical.8:41 a.m. — 4600 blk SW J, medical.8:52 a.m. — 1800 blk NWLake, medical.10:34 a.m. — 4000 blk SW Jefferson, fire alarm.11:20 a.m. — 8600 blk SE Flower Mound, medical.12:10 p.m. — Northwest Bessie Avenue and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.12:46 p.m. — 800 blk SW Park, medical.1:34 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Smith, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags History Recommended for you Online Poll The City Council voted to install stop signs at Northwest 47th Street and Meadowbrook and at Arlington and Northwest 35th Street. Do you agree with putting these stop signs in place? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists