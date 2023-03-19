Fire reports for March 19, 2023 Mar 19, 2023 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SATURDAY00:18 a.m. — 3400 blk NW Kinyon, fire call.1:11 a.m. — 2800 blk NW Lincoln, fire call.3:11 a.m. — 2800 blk W Gore, fire alarm.5:01 a.m. — 2700 blk NW 34th, fire call.5:07 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Dearborn, fire alarm.6:45 a.m. — 200 blk SE Interstate, fire call.9:03 a.m. — 1100 blk S WB, fire call.9:36 a.m. — 100 blk NE Cimarron Trail, fire call.10:04 a.m. — 1800 blk NW 32nd, fire call.10:32 a.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound, fire call.11:31 a.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, fire call.11:48 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Euclid, fire call.11:52 a.m. — 6500 blk NW Columbia, fire call.11:57 a.m. — 800 blk SE Caber Circle, fire alarm.11:58 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Lindy, fire call.12:13 p.m. — 2000 NW Lindy, fire call.12:23 p.m. — 2000 NW Taft, fire call.12:31 p.m. — 1200 blk NW 31st, fire call.1:51 p.m. — 7800 NW Quanah Parker Trail, fire call.1:58 p.m. — 2700 blk SW J, fire call.2:04 p.m. — 800 blk SE Lomond Lane, fire call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Security And Public Safety Recommended for you Online Poll The City Council voted to install stop signs at Northwest 47th Street and Meadowbrook and at Arlington and Northwest 35th Street. Do you agree with putting these stop signs in place? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists