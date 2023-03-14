Fire reports for March 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SUNDAY4:05 p.m. — 1100 blk SW Jefferson medical.4:20 p.m. — 2000 blk NW Lindy, medical.5:20 p.m. — 2400 blk NW 30th, medical.5:57 p.m. — 5100 blk Cache Road, medical.5:57 p.m. — 500 blk SW University, fire alarm.6:28 p.m. — 5500 blk Cache Road, medical.6:44 p.m. — 100 blk SW 71st, fire alarm.7:06 p.m. — 2200 blk SW 55th, fire alarm.8:17 p.m. — 2800 blk SW J, medical.9:18 p.m. — 2300 blk NW Hoover, outside fire.9:28 p.m. — 800 blk NE Carver, medical.10:49 p.m. — 4600 blk SW I, medical.MONDAY1:42 a.m. — 100 SE Camelot, medical.2:04 a.m. — 1100 blk E Gore, medical.2:15 a.m. — 900 blk SW 37th, medical.5:03 a.m. — 700 blk SW 49th, medical.6:15 a.m. — Northeast Angus Place and Northeast Angus Street, medical.6:24 a.m. — Northeast Angus Place and Northeast Angus Street, medical.7:08 a.m. — 600 blk NW 24th, medical.8:18 a.m. — 4000 blk SE Lee, fire alarm.8:33 a.m. — 1500 blk NW 31st, medical.8:52 a.m. — 6400 blk Cache Road, fuel spill.9:38 a.m. — 3900 blk NE Cache Road, medical.10:25 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.11:14 a.m. — 200 blk NW 2nd, medical.11:29 a.m. — 2500 blk SW Jefferson, medical.11:54 a.m. — 6400 blk NW Columbia, medical.12:44 p.m. — 800 blk SW 17th, medical.1:08 p.m. — 2800 blk SW G, medical.1:24 p.m. — 400 blk NE 25th, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Online Poll Should we stop changing our clocks? If so, which time would you prefer? You voted: Stay on Daylight Saving Time Stay on Standard Time Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists