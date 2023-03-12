Fire reports for March 12, 2023 Mar 12, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department. The nature of emergency was not provided:SATURDAY1:01 a.m. — 1800 blk Cache Road, fire call.1:20 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 28th Street, fire call.2:04 a.m. — 1300 blk NW Sheridan Road, structure fire.2:41 a.m. — 3900 blk SW Rolling Hills, fire call.2:42 a.m. — 200 blk SW Park, structure fire.5:59 a.m. — 3500 blk NE Silcott Place, fire call.7:28 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, fire call.7:32 a.m. — 3500 blk NE Silcott Place, fire call.8:40 a.m. — 900 blk SW Garfield, fire call.9:16 a.m. — 1400 blk SW E, fire call.9:25 a.m. — 2300 blk NW Cheyenne, fire call.9:32 a.m. — 6400 blk NW Compass, fire call.9:55 a.m. — 600 blk NE Flower Mound Road, fire call.10:20 a.m. — 7500blk NW Tango Road, fire call.10:35 a.m. — 600 blk SW E, fire alarm.10:47 a.m. — 2400blk SW B, structure fire.10:56 a.m. — 3200 blk NE Pioneer Boulevard, structure fire.11:27 a.m. — 2300 blk E Gore, fire call.12:05 p.m. — 1100 blk SW Summit, outside fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Recommended for you Online Poll Should we stop changing our clocks? If so, which time would you prefer? You voted: Stay on Daylight Saving Time Stay on Standard Time Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists