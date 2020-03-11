Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
MONDAY
2:18 p.m. — 7118 NW Ash, service call.
2:40 p.m. — 620 SW E, medical.
2:40 p.m. — Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.
2:41 p.m. — Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.
3:09 p.m. — 8005 NW Norwick, medical.
3:46 p.m. — 1021 SE Alta, medical.
4:00 p.m. — NW Willow Tree Circle, medical.
4:10 p.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound, medical.
5:06 p.m. — 916 SW 6th, medical.
5:14 p.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, medical.
5:34 p.m. — 716 SW Washington, medical.
6:13 p.m. — 1116 NW Lincoln, medical.
6:13 p.m. — 1604 NW Columbia, service call.