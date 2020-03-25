Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

5:16 p.m. — 1412 NW Ozmun, medical.

5:47 p.m. — 1620 NW 27th, medical.

5:54 p.m. — 200 SW C, medical.

6:40 p.m. — 1601 NW Williams, service call.

6:47 p.m. — 125 NE Rogers Lane, medical.

6:50 p.m. — 1202 Cache Road, medical.

7:38 p.m. — Southwest 7th Street and I Avenue, service call.

8:12 p.m. — 1601 NW Williams, service call.

8:28 p.m. — 1904 NW 20th, medical.

9:31 p.m. — 6302 W. Lee, medical.

9:45 p.m. — 6106 Cache Road, medical.

11:51 p.m. — 1804 NW Pollard, medical.

TUESDAY

1:01 a.m. — 1201 SW B, medical.

2:24 a.m. — 1508 SW B, service call.

2:42 a.m. — 4433 NW Baltimore, medical.

6:16 a.m. — 1317 W. Lee, medical.

7:42 a.m. — 1601 NW Williams, medical.

7:57 a.m. — 3100 block of Cache Road, service call.

8:39 a.m. — 402 N. Sheridan, medical.

9:04 a.m. — 1307 SW E, medical.

11:22 a.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Sheridan Road, medical.

11:33 a.m. — 7032 SW Winchester, medical.

11:50 a.m. — 5535 Cache Road, medical.

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

