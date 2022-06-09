Fire reports for June 9, 2022 Jun 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY4:55 p.m. — 4800 block NW Hoover, medical.5:01 p.m. — 2500 block SW Jefferson, medical.5:06 p.m. — 3800 block SW Hickory Lane, medical.5:12 p.m. — 1200 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.5:22 p.m. — 900 block SW 34th, medical.6:16 p.m. — 4500 block SW G, medical.6:31 p.m. — 3500 block NW Ferris, service call.6:37 p.m. — 4900 block SW H, service call.7:04 p.m. — 6700 block W Gore, medical.7:23 p.m. — 1700 block NW Dearborn, medical.7:32 p.m. — 600 block SW E, service call.9:00 p.m. — 1800 block NW floyd, medical.9:00 p.m. — 4000 block NW Ozmun, medical.9:32 p.m. — 1200 block SW I, medical.10:10 p.m. — 2300 block SW Cornell, medical.11:47 p.m. — 6300 block SW Park Place, medical.11:52 p.m. — 5500 block Cache Road, service call.WEDNESDAY12:16 a.m. — 800 block SW F, service call.1:16 a.m. — 1200 block NW Ozmun, medical.1:27 a.m. — 2200 block SW 54th, service call.2:26 a.m. — 600 block SW E, service call.3:15 a.m. — 2400 block Cache Road, medical.3:49 a.m. — 500 block NE Cimarron Circle, medical.4:19 a.m. — 2400 block SW Park, medical.4:49 a.m. — Southwest 23rd Place and Southwest J Avenue, medical.6:20 a.m. — 200 block NW 44th, medical.7:23 a.m. — 6900 block NW Maple, medical.8:23 a.m. — 500 block SE Flower Mound, medical.9:32 a.m. — 200 block SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.10:21 a.m. — 1500 block NW Kingsbury, medical.11:00 a.m. — 3700 block SW Lee, medical.11:47 a.m. — NW Sheridan Road and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.12:41 p.m. — 1600 block SE Clover Lane, service call.1:10 p.m. — 2300 block NW 46th, medical.1:22 p.m. — 400 block SW Sheridan Road, medical.1:31 p.m. — 1800 block NW Taft, medical.2:02 p.m. — 2100 block NW Arlington, service call.2:10 p.m. — 700 block SW 52nd, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Building Industry Medicine Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Road Nature Recommended for you Online Poll In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, do you support gun reform? Do you You voted: Support raising the age to buy a gun to 21? Support more stringent background checks? Support banning the sale of assault weapons? Do you support all of the above? Not support any gun reforms? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists