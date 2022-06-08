Fire reports for June 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY4:17 p.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical alarm.5:45 p.m. — Southwest Abilene Drive and Southwest Belmont, public service.7:46 p.m. — Southwest 15th Street and Southwest G Avenue, outside fire.7:53 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.9:05 p.m. — Southwest Arbuckle Avenue and Southwest Ranch Oak Boulevard, medical.TUESDAY00:16 a.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Northwest Baltimore Avenue, medical.00:46 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 25th Street, medical.3:15 a.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, medical.4:35 a.m. — Northwest 45th Street and Northwest 44th Street, medical.7:21 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, structure fire.7:08 a.m. — Southeast Mieling Drive and Southeast Sunnymeade Drive, medical.8:39 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical8:33 a.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest H Avenue, medical.12:30 p.m. — Northwest 49th Street and Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, medical.1:20 p.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest Grand Avenue, medical.2:24 p.m. — Southwest 46th Street and Southwest J Avenue, medical.3:04 p.m. — Northwest 4th Street and Northwest Compass Drive, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Northwest Southwest Following Drive Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Online Poll In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, do you support gun reform? Do you You voted: Support raising the age to buy a gun to 21? Support more stringent background checks? Support banning the sale of assault weapons? Do you support all of the above? Not support any gun reforms? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists