Fire reports for June 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY6:58 p.m. — 200 block NW Lindy, medical.7:08 p.m. — 100 block SW 18th, medical.7:21 p.m. — 1200 block SW Lee, medical.8:01 p.m. — 200 block SE 7th, automatic fire alarm.8:06 p.m. — 100 block NE Cimarron Trail, automatic fire alarm.8:31 p.m. — 2200 block NW Pollard, medical.10:16 p.m. — 700 block SW 52nd. service call.10:14 p.m. — 7700 block SW Franks Court, medical.10:24 p.m. — 2100 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.11:22 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.MONDAY1:22 a.m. — 1600 block NW 27th, service call.1:39 a.m. — 2000 NW 52nd, medical.1:39 a.m. — 100 block NW Bell, medical.1:44 p.m. — 4700 block NW Motif Manor, medical.3:45 a.m. — 200 block SE 7th, automatic fire alarm.4:15 a.m. — 1700 block SW B, service call.4:23 a.m. — 2200 block NW Hoover, service call.4:35 a.m. — 2200 block NW Hoover, medical.4:44 p.m. — 5300 block Cache Road, medical.6:09 a.m. — 2200 block NW 26th, service call.6:14 a.m. — 8800 block SW Lee, automatic fire alarm.8:27 a.m. — 6800 block NW Surreywood Circle, medical.9:00 a.m. — 1200 block Logan, medical.9:00 a.m. — 7600 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.9:53 a.m. — 1300 block NW Euclid, medical.10:05 a.m. — 2200 block NW Hoover, service call.10:06 a.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southeast 1st Street, service call.10:24 a.m. — 7800 block NW Welco, medical.10:32 a.m. — 3100 block Cache Roa, medical.10:46 a.m. — 1300 block NW Victory, medical.11:17 a.m. — Northwest Laird Boulevard and Northwest Maple Avenue, service call.11:20 a.m. — 4400 block W Gore, medical.11:21 a.m. — 1500 block W. Gore, structure fire.11:44 a.m. — 5300 block NW Euclid, medical.11:56 a.m. — 300 block SW 68th, medical alarm.12:27 p.m. — 1100 block SW Monroe, medical.1:09 p.m. — 1600 block SW N H Jones, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Geometry Mathematics Social Services Southwest Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Southeast Recommended for you Online Poll In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, do you support gun reform? Do you You voted: Support raising the age to buy a gun to 21? Support more stringent background checks? Support banning the sale of assault weapons? Do you support all of the above? Not support any gun reforms? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists