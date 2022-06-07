Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

6:58 p.m. — 200 block NW Lindy, medical.

7:08 p.m. — 100 block SW 18th, medical.

7:21 p.m. — 1200 block SW Lee, medical.

8:01 p.m. — 200 block SE 7th, automatic fire alarm.

8:06 p.m. — 100 block NE Cimarron Trail, automatic fire alarm.

8:31 p.m. — 2200 block NW Pollard, medical.

10:16 p.m. — 700 block SW 52nd. service call.

10:14 p.m. — 7700 block SW Franks Court, medical.

10:24 p.m. — 2100 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.

11:22 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.

MONDAY

1:22 a.m. — 1600 block NW 27th, service call.

1:39 a.m. — 2000 NW 52nd, medical.

1:39 a.m. — 100 block NW Bell, medical.

1:44 p.m. — 4700 block NW Motif Manor, medical.

3:45 a.m. — 200 block SE 7th, automatic fire alarm.

4:15 a.m. — 1700 block SW B, service call.

4:23 a.m. — 2200 block NW Hoover, service call.

4:35 a.m. — 2200 block NW Hoover, medical.

4:44 p.m. — 5300 block Cache Road, medical.

6:09 a.m. — 2200 block NW 26th, service call.

6:14 a.m. — 8800 block SW Lee, automatic fire alarm.

8:27 a.m. — 6800 block NW Surreywood Circle, medical.

9:00 a.m. — 1200 block Logan, medical.

9:00 a.m. — 7600 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.

9:53 a.m. — 1300 block NW Euclid, medical.

10:05 a.m. — 2200 block NW Hoover, service call.

10:06 a.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southeast 1st Street, service call.

10:24 a.m. — 7800 block NW Welco, medical.

10:32 a.m. — 3100 block Cache Roa, medical.

10:46 a.m. — 1300 block NW Victory, medical.

11:17 a.m. — Northwest Laird Boulevard and Northwest Maple Avenue, service call.

11:20 a.m. — 4400 block W Gore, medical.

11:21 a.m. — 1500 block W. Gore, structure fire.

11:44 a.m. — 5300 block NW Euclid, medical.

11:56 a.m. — 300 block SW 68th, medical alarm.

12:27 p.m. — 1100 block SW Monroe, medical.

1:09 p.m. — 1600 block SW N H Jones, medical.