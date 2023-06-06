Fire reports for June 6, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:05 p.m. — 6400 blk NW Arrowhead, automatic fire alarm.3:12 p.m. — 4900 blk NW Pollard, medical.4:06 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Cheyenne, gas leak.4:33 p.m. — 1600 blk NW 34th, medical.5:26 p.m. — 1100 blk SW Monroe, medical.5:37 p.m. — 800 blk NW Hilltop, medical.5:53 p.m. — 1200 blk SW Texas, medical.5:55 p.m. — 100 blk NE 48th, medical.5:55 p.m. — 1100 blk NW 75th, medical.6:43 p.m. — 2200 blk US 277, medical.7:33 p.m. — 2700 blk NW 52nd, structure fire.7:35 p.m. — 1800 blk NW Pollard, automatic fire alarm.7:48 p.m. — 1400 blk SW E, medical.8:28 p.m. — 7500 blk SW Forest, medical.8:48 p.m. — 1400 blk SW E, medical.9:40 p.m. — 4700 blk NE MacArthur Circle, medical.10:47 p.m. — 2800 blk SW J, medical.MONDAY00:19 a.m. — 100 blk NE Fullerton, medical.6:21 a.m. — 1200 blk SW Lee, medical.6:35 a.m. — 100 blk NW Cherry, medical.6:57 a.m. — 2500 blk SW Jefferson, structure fire.7:28 a.m. — 900 blk NW Hilltop, automatic fire alarm.7:38 a.m. — 3800 blk SE Bedford, medical.9:21 a.m. — 2700 blk SW H, medical.10:11 a.m. — 1300 blk SW 5th, medical.12:48 p.m. — 4300 blk SE Camelot, medical.12:51 p.m. — 200 blk SE Lee, medical.1:10 p.m. — 2300 blk NE 9th, medical.1:16 p.m. — 500 blk SW 19th, medical.1:17 a.m. — 100 blk E Gore, automatic fire alarm.1:28 p.m. — 900 blk SW 38th, medical.1:42 a.m. — 100 blk SW 49th, service all.1:59 p.m. — 300 blk SW 5th, medical.2:04 p.m. — 4800 blk NW Williams, medical alarm.2:12 p.m. — 600 blk SW Lee, medical.2:13 p.m. — 2800 blk NW 52nd, medical.2:18 p.m. — 2500 blk Cache Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Sociology Weapons Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new CIP to repair city streets? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists