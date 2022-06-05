Fire reports for June 5, 2022 Jun 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:35 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Smith Avenue, medical.3:41 p.m. — Northwest 88th Street and Lee Boulevard, automatic fire alarm.3:52 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Sheridan Road, medical.3:58 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Cherry Avenue, medical.4:06 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Gore, medical.4:19 p.m. — Northwest 47th Street and Northwest Motif Manor, medical.5:31 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.6:14 p.m. — Northeast 43rd Street and Northeast Camelot Drive, medical.6:26 p.m. — 4200 block NW 52nd, medical.6:49 p.m. — 1600 block SW 7th, structure fire.7:44 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.9:11 p.m. — 11th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.9:25 p.m. — 8100 block SW 3rd, medical.9:37 p.m. — Southwest 12th and Southwest Alma, medical.10:06 p.m. — Northwest 25th Street and Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.10:51 p.m. — Northwest 21st Street and Sheridan Road, medical.11:04 p.m. — 100 block 20th, vehicle fire.11:16 p.m. — Southwest 81st Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.11:54 p.m. — 200 block 17th, service call.SATURDAY00:38 a.m. — 1300 block NW 27th, medical.00:38 a.m. — 1300 block NW 27th, medical.1:39 a.m. — Southwest 92nd Street and Sheridan Road, medical.1:42 a.m. — Northwest 11th Street and West Gore Boulevard, automatic fire alarm.4:25 a.m. — 200 block 17th, service call.4:43 a.m. — Southwest 51st Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.8:04 a.m. — Southwest 10th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.8:39 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Longview Drive, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Sheridan Road Medicine Southwest Following Emergency Lawton Fire Department Fire Alarm Recommended for you Online Poll In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, do you support gun reform? Do you You voted: Support raising the age to buy a gun to 21? Support more stringent background checks? Support banning the sale of assault weapons? Do you support all of the above? Not support any gun reforms? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists