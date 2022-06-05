Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:35 p.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Smith Avenue, medical.

3:41 p.m. — Northwest 88th Street and Lee Boulevard, automatic fire alarm.

3:52 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Sheridan Road, medical.

3:58 p.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Cherry Avenue, medical.

4:06 p.m. — Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Gore, medical.

4:19 p.m. — Northwest 47th Street and Northwest Motif Manor, medical.

5:31 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest E Avenue, medical.

6:14 p.m. — Northeast 43rd Street and Northeast Camelot Drive, medical.

6:26 p.m. — 4200 block NW 52nd, medical.

6:49 p.m. — 1600 block SW 7th, structure fire.

7:44 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Bell Avenue, medical.

9:11 p.m. — 11th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.

9:25 p.m. — 8100 block SW 3rd, medical.

9:37 p.m. — Southwest 12th and Southwest Alma, medical.

10:06 p.m. — Northwest 25th Street and Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.

10:51 p.m. — Northwest 21st Street and Sheridan Road, medical.

11:04 p.m. — 100 block 20th, vehicle fire.

11:16 p.m. — Southwest 81st Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.

11:54 p.m. — 200 block 17th, service call.

SATURDAY

00:38 a.m. — 1300 block NW 27th, medical.

00:38 a.m. — 1300 block NW 27th, medical.

1:39 a.m. — Southwest 92nd Street and Sheridan Road, medical.

1:42 a.m. — Northwest 11th Street and West Gore Boulevard, automatic fire alarm.

4:25 a.m. — 200 block 17th, service call.

4:43 a.m. — Southwest 51st Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.

8:04 a.m. — Southwest 10th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.

8:39 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Longview Drive, medical.