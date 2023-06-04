Fire reports for June 4, 2023 Jun 4, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY11:01 p.m. — Northwest 47th Street and Cache Road, medical.11:13 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, service call.5:09 p.m. — 1100 blk SE Alta Lane, medical.5:45 p.m. — 1900 blk W Taft, automatic fire alarm.6:24 p.m. — 1700 blk NW Taylor, gas leak,6:31 p.m. — 8000 blk SW Powell Ct, medical.7:02 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Taylor Avenue, gas leak,7:31 p.m. — Northwest Mobley Avenye and Northwest Ozmun Avenye, medical.SATURDAY00:39 a.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest 82nd Street, fire call.2:14 a.m. — Southwerst 6th Street and Southwest D Avenue, automatic fire alarm.6:33 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Northwest Dearborn Avenue, medical.8:43 a.m. — Southwest Cherokee Avenue and Southwest 45th Street, medical.8:44 a.m. — Northwest Rolando Road and Northwest 78th Street, public service.9:05 a.m. — Northwest 19th Stteet and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.10:40 a.m. — Northwest 26th Street and Cache Road, medical.11:31 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest E Avenue, automatic fire alarm.11:32 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest New York Avenue, medical.11:35 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest Railroad Street, medical.11:56 a.m. — Southwest Oxford Drive and Southwest Greenwich Drive, medical.12:15 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Georgia Avenue, medical.12:25 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest Georgia Avenue, medical.12:51 p.m. — Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest 3rd Street, medical.12:53 p.m. — Southeast Clover Lane and Southeast Drexel Drive, public service.1:36 p.m. — Southwest 28th Sreet and Southwest J Avenue, medical.2:48 p.m. — Southwest 5th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.2:56 p.m. — Northwest 18th and West Gore Boulevard, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weapons Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new CIP to repair city streets? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists