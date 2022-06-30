Fire reports for June 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY7:49 p.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest I Avenue, medical.8:13 p.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Northwood Avenue, medical.8:34 p.m. — Northwest Taft Avenue and Northwest Lincoln Avenue, medical.8:48 p.m. — Northwest 48th Street and Northwest 50th Street, medical.9:28 p.m. — Northwest 7th Street and Northwest th Street, medical.11:42 p.m. — Northeast Dearborn Avenue and Northeast Haddington Place, medical.WEDNESDAY3:43 a.m. — Northwest Baltimore Avenue and Northwest 23rd Street, medical.3:53 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest 19th Street, medical.6:13 a.m. — 4721 SE Wilshire Terrace, medical.6:57 a.m. — Southwest Brookline Avenue and Southwest Atterbury Drive, medical.7:20 a.m. — Southeast Sungate Boulevard and Southeast Brighton Drive, medical.9:13 a.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest 44th Street, medical.9:30 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 24th Street, medical.10:26 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest I Avenue, medical.10:40 a.m. — Northeast Flower Mound Road and East Gore Boulevard, medical.10:55 a.m. — Southwest 67th Street and Southwest Chaucer Drive, medical.11:10 a.m. — Southwest 15th Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.11:16 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street, medical.11:20 a.m. — Southwest Forest Avenue and Southwest 70th Street, medical alarm.11:32 a.m. — Southeast I Avenue and Southeast Summit Avenue, medical.11:50 a.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest 17th Street, medical.1:11 p.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest 25th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street Drive Southeast Lawton Fire Department Atterbury Recommended for you Online Poll How should the City of Lawton spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds? You voted: Spend it all on a new youth sports complex? Convert lights in all City-owned properties to reduce utility bills for $455,000 Replace a bridge on Southwest 11th Street for $5.5 million Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million Repair wading pool, $500,000 Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists