Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:
WEDNESDAY
3:06 p.m. — Northwest 16th Street and Cache Road, medical.
3:21 p.m. — Northwest 51st Street and W Gore Boulevard, medical.
3:28 p.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest Pollard Avenue, medical.
3:34 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.
3:52 p.m. — Northwest 70th Street and Cache Road, medical.
4:03 p.m. — 1800 block NE Wolf, medical.
4:10 p.m. — 5500 block Allan-A-Dale, medical.
4:54 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.
5:11 p.m. — Northwest 11th Street and Northwest Maple Avenue, medical.
6:11 p.m. — Northwest 78th Street and Northwest Micklegate Drive, medical.
6:13 p.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.
6:19 p.m. — Northwest 21st Street and Northwest Austin Avenue, medical.
6:58 p.m. — Southeast Flower Mound Road and Southeast Bishop Road, medical.
7:03 p.m. — 700 block SW 10th, outside fire.
7:12 p.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.
7:27 p.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Ozmun Avenue, medical.
7:49 p.m. — Northwest 11 Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, outside fire.
7:59 p.m. — Northwest 19th Street and Cache Road, medical.
8:27 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.
8:44 p.m. — Northeast 165th Street and Northeast Welch Road medical.
9:04 p.m. — Southwest 20th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.
10:04 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Northwest Baltimore Avenue, medical.
10:47 p.m. — 1700 block Wolf, medical.
11:06 p.m. — 1300 block Clearwater, medical.
THURSDAY
00:04 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Clover Avenue, medical.
00:19 a.m. — Northwest 70th Street and Cache Road, medical.
00:21 a.m. — Northwest 70th Street and Cache Road, medical.
00:37 a.m. — Northwest 53rd Street and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.
00:50 a.m. — 3500 block NW 35th, medical.
00:56 a.m. — Northwest 42nd Street and Northwest Park Avenue, medical.
1:25 a.m. — 2200 block NW 25th, medical.
2:04 a.m. — 2200 block NW 82nd, medical.
2:39 a.m. — 1600 block NW 82nd, medical.
3:00 a.m. — Northwest 45th Street and Northwest Pheasant Avenue, public service.
3:09 a.m. — Northwest 46th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.
4:07 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Prairie Avenue, medical.
5:28 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.
7:46 a.m. — Northwest 31st Street and West Lee Boulevard, medical.
9:23 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road, medical.
9:25 a.m. — Northwest 37th Street and Northwest Madison Road, medical.
9:55 a.m. — Northwest 21st Street and Northwest Ozmun Avenue, medical.
9:58 a.m. — 7004 SW Winchester, medical.
10:55 a.m. — Northwest 11th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.
11:50 a.m. — Northwest 70th Street and Cache Road, medical.
12:04 p.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Lee Boulevard, medical.