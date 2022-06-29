Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

3:38 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.

4:07 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.

3:48 p.m. — 73 NE Cherry, medical.

5:21 p.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical alarm.

5:52 p.m. — 3815 SW Hickory Lane, medical.

5:33 p.m. — 6920 SW Lee, medical.

6:11 p.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical alarm.

6:23 p.m. — 2101 SW 38th, medical alarm.

7:45 p.m. — 6525 NW Columbia, medical.

8:18 p.m. — 20 NW Sheridan, medical.

8:28 p.m. — 4677 NW Ozmun, medical.

11:34 p.m. — 2617 NW Cedric Circle, fire alarm.

11:29 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.

TUESDAY

2:55 a.m. — 4500 SW Lee, structure fire.

2:58 a.m. — 812 SW 6th, medical.

3:12 a.m. — 1103 SW Lee, medical.

4:57 a.m. — 83 NW Alex, medical.

7:11 a.m. — 1202 SW A, automatic fire alarm.

7:08 a.m. — 1202 SW A, automatic fire alarm.

6:17 a.m. — 378 Ketch Creek, medical.

7:34 a.m. — 1102 SE Alta Lane, medical.

8:43 a.m. — 702 NW Homestead, automatic fire alarm.

7:23 a.m. — 224 N Hilltop, controlled burn.

8:46 a.m. — 8900 Cache Road, automatic fire alarm.

7:56 a.m. — 6715 SW Drakestone, medical.

8:33 a.m. — 2405 SW B, medical.

9:29 a.m. — 1206 SW 25th Place, medical.

11:11 a.m. — 1201 SW 24th Place, medical.

11:14 a.m. — 4006 SW Mesquite, medical.

11:30 a.m. — 2406 NW 42nd, medical.

12:50 p.m. — 802 NW Sheridan Road, fuel spill.

1:27 p.m. — 2416 SW G, medical.

1:18 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.

2:21 p.m. — 5332 NW Columbia, fire alarm.

1:52 p.m. — 1805 NE Mesa Verde Road, medical.

2:35 p.m. — 1701 NW Sheridan Road, medical.