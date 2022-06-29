Fire reports for June 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:38 p.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.4:07 p.m. — 1208 NW Ozmun, medical.3:48 p.m. — 73 NE Cherry, medical.5:21 p.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical alarm.5:52 p.m. — 3815 SW Hickory Lane, medical.5:33 p.m. — 6920 SW Lee, medical.6:11 p.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical alarm.6:23 p.m. — 2101 SW 38th, medical alarm.7:45 p.m. — 6525 NW Columbia, medical.8:18 p.m. — 20 NW Sheridan, medical.8:28 p.m. — 4677 NW Ozmun, medical.11:34 p.m. — 2617 NW Cedric Circle, fire alarm.11:29 p.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.TUESDAY2:55 a.m. — 4500 SW Lee, structure fire.2:58 a.m. — 812 SW 6th, medical.3:12 a.m. — 1103 SW Lee, medical.4:57 a.m. — 83 NW Alex, medical.7:11 a.m. — 1202 SW A, automatic fire alarm.7:08 a.m. — 1202 SW A, automatic fire alarm.6:17 a.m. — 378 Ketch Creek, medical.7:34 a.m. — 1102 SE Alta Lane, medical.8:43 a.m. — 702 NW Homestead, automatic fire alarm.7:23 a.m. — 224 N Hilltop, controlled burn.8:46 a.m. — 8900 Cache Road, automatic fire alarm.7:56 a.m. — 6715 SW Drakestone, medical.8:33 a.m. — 2405 SW B, medical.9:29 a.m. — 1206 SW 25th Place, medical.11:11 a.m. — 1201 SW 24th Place, medical.11:14 a.m. — 4006 SW Mesquite, medical.11:30 a.m. — 2406 NW 42nd, medical.12:50 p.m. — 802 NW Sheridan Road, fuel spill.1:27 p.m. — 2416 SW G, medical.1:18 p.m. — 2819 NW 24th, medical.2:21 p.m. — 5332 NW Columbia, fire alarm.1:52 p.m. — 1805 NE Mesa Verde Road, medical.2:35 p.m. — 1701 NW Sheridan Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Fire Alarm Medicine Social Services Following Southwest Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Online Poll How should the City of Lawton spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds? You voted: Spend it all on a new youth sports complex? Convert lights in all City-owned properties to reduce utility bills for $455,000 Replace a bridge on Southwest 11th Street for $5.5 million Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million Repair wading pool, $500,000 Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists