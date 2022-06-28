Fire reports for June 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:19 p.m. — 5 NE 15th, medical.3:20 p.m. — 4525 SE Avalon, medical.4:24 p.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.4:33 p.m. — 3401 W Gore, automatic alarm.4:44 p.m. — 716 SW Park, medical.4:51 p.m. — 1604 SW Wisconsin, medical.4:58 p.m. — 1601 SE Clover Lane, medical.5:48 p.m. — 102 NW Fort Sill Blvd., medical.5:49 p.m. — 811 SW 17th, medical.6:05 p.m. — 702 SW Park, medical.6:12 p.m. — 6302 NW Elm, medical.7:03 p.m. — 1523 NW 31st, medical.7:06 p.m. — 813 SW A, medical.7:46 p.m. — 1907 NW Elm, automatic alarm.8:18 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.8:22 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.8:52 p.m. — 7103 NW Woodland, automatic alarm.9:00 p.m. — 5348 Cache Road, public service.MONDAY12:30 a.m. — 415 NW Arlington, medical.1:15 a.m. — 415 NW Arlington, medical.1:25 a.m. — 2401 SW Jessie L. Davenport, medical.1:54 a.m. — 2015 Cache Road, medical.7:25 a.m. — 1011 SW Summit, public service.7:33 a.m. — 1104 SE 36th, medical.7:50 a.m. — 6111 NW Dearborn, medical.9:17 a.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.9:32 a.m. — 6902 SW Delta, automatic alarm.9:36 a.m. — 602 SW 38th, public service.9:37 a.m. — 1810 NW Williams, medical.9:56 a.m. — 1700 NW Fort Sill Blvd., service call.9:59 a.m. — 4542 NE Arlington, medical.11:36 a.m. — 6920 SW Lee, public service.11:56 a.m. — 200 SW C, public service.12:49 p.m. — 1236 NW 57th, medical.1:28 p.m. — 2301 SW Sheridan Road, medical.2:09 p.m. — 6133 SW Park, public service.2:19 p.m. — 5332 NW Columbia, automatic alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Sw Summit Nature Recommended for you Online Poll How should the City of Lawton spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds? You voted: Spend it all on a new youth sports complex? Convert lights in all City-owned properties to reduce utility bills for $455,000 Replace a bridge on Southwest 11th Street for $5.5 million Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million Repair wading pool, $500,000 Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists