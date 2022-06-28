Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:19 p.m. — 5 NE 15th, medical.

3:20 p.m. — 4525 SE Avalon, medical.

4:24 p.m. — 7019 Cache Road, medical.

4:33 p.m. — 3401 W Gore, automatic alarm.

4:44 p.m. — 716 SW Park, medical.

4:51 p.m. — 1604 SW Wisconsin, medical.

4:58 p.m. — 1601 SE Clover Lane, medical.

5:48 p.m. — 102 NW Fort Sill Blvd., medical.

5:49 p.m. — 811 SW 17th, medical.

6:05 p.m. — 702 SW Park, medical.

6:12 p.m. — 6302 NW Elm, medical.

7:03 p.m. — 1523 NW 31st, medical.

7:06 p.m. — 813 SW A, medical.

7:46 p.m. — 1907 NW Elm, automatic alarm.

8:18 p.m. — 620 SW E, automatic alarm.

8:22 p.m. — 2504 SW Jefferson, medical.

8:52 p.m. — 7103 NW Woodland, automatic alarm.

9:00 p.m. — 5348 Cache Road, public service.

MONDAY

12:30 a.m. — 415 NW Arlington, medical.

1:15 a.m. — 415 NW Arlington, medical.

1:25 a.m. — 2401 SW Jessie L. Davenport, medical.

1:54 a.m. — 2015 Cache Road, medical.

7:25 a.m. — 1011 SW Summit, public service.

7:33 a.m. — 1104 SE 36th, medical.

7:50 a.m. — 6111 NW Dearborn, medical.

9:17 a.m. — 2510 NE Dearborn, medical.

9:32 a.m. — 6902 SW Delta, automatic alarm.

9:36 a.m. — 602 SW 38th, public service.

9:37 a.m. — 1810 NW Williams, medical.

9:56 a.m. — 1700 NW Fort Sill Blvd., service call.

9:59 a.m. — 4542 NE Arlington, medical.

11:36 a.m. — 6920 SW Lee, public service.

11:56 a.m. — 200 SW C, public service.

12:49 p.m. — 1236 NW 57th, medical.

1:28 p.m. — 2301 SW Sheridan Road, medical.

2:09 p.m. — 6133 SW Park, public service.

2:19 p.m. — 5332 NW Columbia, automatic alarm.