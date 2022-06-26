Fire reports for June 26, 2022 Jun 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY12:36 a.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Lincoln, medical.1:33 a.m. — 3500 block W Gore, medical.2:43 a.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 64th Street, medical.3:23 a.m. — Southwest 34th Street and Southwest 27th Street, medical.5:07 a.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest 13th Street, medical.6:22 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest 75th Street, automatic fire alarm.6:49 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest 10th Street, medical.7:14 a.m. — Northwest 13th Street and Northwest 12th Street, medical.7:54 a.m. — Southwest 51st Street and Northwest Village Green, medical.8:42 a.m. — Northwest Bell Avenue and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.9:13 a.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Wisconsin Avenue, medical.9:34 a.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest 44th Street, medical.10:05 a.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 9th street, medical.10:13 a.m. — 900 block W Gore, medical.10:17 a.m. — Northwest 50th Street and Northwest 48th Street, medical.11:04 a.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Morford Drive, medical.12:11 p.m. — Northwest Persimmon Creek Boulevard and Northwest Goodyear Boulevard, medical.12:17 p.m. — Northwest 21st Street and Northwest 20th Street, medical.12:39 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest 10th Street, medical.1:21 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.1:40 p.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue, medical.1:51 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Highway Social Services Following Gray-warr Quanah Road Northwest Avenue Recommended for you Online Poll How should the City of Lawton spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds? You voted: Spend it all on a new youth sports complex? Convert lights in all City-owned properties to reduce utility bills for $455,000 Replace a bridge on Southwest 11th Street for $5.5 million Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million Repair wading pool, $500,000 Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists