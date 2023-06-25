Fire reports for June 25, 2023 Jun 25, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY8:43 p.m. — Northwest 52nd Street and Northwest Pollard Avenue, medical.8:44 p.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Taylor Avenue, medical.8:59 p.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.9:22 p.m. — Southwest Sheridan Road and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.9:49 p.m. — Southwest Delta Avenue and Southwest 69th Street, medical.11:27 p.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest 82nd Street, medical.11:54 p.m. — Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 15th Street, medical.11:55 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest 20th Street, medical.SATURDAY00:41 a.m. — Southwest 45th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.1:26 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.3:29 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 31st Street, medical.4:24 a.m. — Northwest Maple Avenue and Northwest 64th Street, medical.8:30 a.m. — Northwest Atlanta Avenue and Northwest 38th Place, medical.8:33 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.8:37 a.m. — Northwest 29th Street and Southwest 24th Place, medical.10:06 a.m. — Southwest Jefferson Avenue and Southwest Cornish Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists