Fire reports for June 24, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 14 min ago Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:26 p.m. — 5300 blk Cache Road, medical.3:32 p.m. — 4200 blk SW Summit, medical.3:59 p.m. — 6700 blk SW Chaucer, medical.4:02 p.m. — 100 blk SW 49th, medical.4:15 p.m. — Northwest 40th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.4:21 p.m. — Northwest 27th Street and West Gore Boulevard, fire alarm.4:53 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.6:19 p.m. — 3000 blk NE Stratford Circle, medical.6:28 p.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.7:11 p.m. — 5400 blk NW Cottonwood, medical.7:34 p.m. — 10 blk SW 49th, medical.7:48 p.m. — 1500 blk SW 11th, medical.8:15 p.m. — 1100 blk NW Oak, medical.8:46 p.m. — 7500 blk SW Forest, medical.9:14 p.m. — 2200 blk SW 53rd, medical.9:21 p.m. — 2100 blk SW A, medical.9:23 p.m. — 6400 blk Cache Road, medical.9:40 p.m. — 1200 blk SW Sheridan, medical.9:49 p.m. — 2600 blk SW G, medical.11:33 p.m. — 2300 blk NW Terrace Hills, medical.11:34 p.m. — 1700 blk SW 6th, outside fire.11:50 p.m. — 1500 blk SW 11th,THURSDAY00:12 a.m. — 7000 Cache Road, medical.00:43 a.m. — 700 blk SW Sedalia, medical.00:56 a.m. — 5200 blk NW Sherwood, medical.1:24 a.m. — 1800 blk SW A, medical.3:19 a.m. — 2600 blk Cache Road, medical.6:33 a.m. — 1100 blk SW B, medical.8:06 a.m. — 100 SE D, fire alarm.8:27 a.m. — 800 blk SW 9th, medical.8:38 a.m. — 1700 blk SW 13th, medical.8:48 a.m. — 500 blk SW 19th, medical.8:55 a.m. — 3400 blk SW 11th, medical.9:41 a.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest I Avenue, outside fire.11:13 a.m. — 600 blk SW 60th, medical.11:21 a.m. — 700 blk SW Drakestone, fire alarm.12:44 p.m. — 1400 blk SW A, medical.1:01 p.m. — 10 blk NE 48th Pl., medical.1:48 p.m. — 7000 SW Drakestone, fire alarm.