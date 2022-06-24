Fire reports for June 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY9:28 p.m. — 500 block James St, medical.9:29 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.10:57 p.m. — 2400 block NW 52nd, medical.10:58 p.m. — Southwest 16th Street and Southwest Wisconsin Avenue, medical.11:53 p.m. — Northwest 76th Street and Quannah Parker Trailway, automatic alarm.THURSDAY00:19 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest G Avenue, medical.2:49 a.m. — Northwest 28th Street and West Gore Boulevard, structure fire,3:12 a.m. — 9100 block NW 44th, medical.4:56 a.m. — Northwest 60th Street and Northwest Harper Avenue, medical.5:14 a.m. — Northwest 67th Street and Northwest Willow Loop, medical.6:16 a.m. — Northwest 46th Street and Northwest Cherokee, medical.6:17 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Great Plain Boulevard, medical.7:42 a.m. — Northeast 75th Street and East Gore Boulevard, fuel spill.8:28 a.m. — 3100 block 5th Street, medical.10:56 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Lee Boulevard, medical.11:21 a.m. — Northwest 79th Street and Northwest Crossland, medical.12:00 p.m. — 2700 block NW 21st, medical.1:52 p.m. — 1900 block 72nd, medical.1:56 a.m. — 2100 block 14th, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Northwest Medicine Southwest Following Cherokee Emergency Recommended for you Online Poll How should the City of Lawton spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds? You voted: Spend it all on a new youth sports complex? Convert lights in all City-owned properties to reduce utility bills for $455,000 Replace a bridge on Southwest 11th Street for $5.5 million Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million Repair wading pool, $500,000 Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists