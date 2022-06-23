Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

8:34 p.m. — 1700 block NW 49th, medical.

9:32 p.m. — 3400 block Cache Road, medical.

9:46 p.m. — 700 block SW Sedalia, medical.

9:54 p.m. — 2600 block SW J, medical.

10:27 p.m. — 400 block SE Wallock, service call.

10:40 p.m. — 1600 block NW 36th, service call.

10:45 p.m. — 300 block SW 68th, medical.

11:20 p.m. — 7600 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.

11:20 p.m. — 200 block SE Interstate, medical.

WEDNESDAY

1:17 a.m. — 4600 block SE Caber Circle, medical.

3:37 a.m. — 100 block S Railroad, service call.

6:44 a.m. — 800 block NW Dearborn, service call.

8:28 a.m. — 2300 block E Gore, service call.

9:19 a.m. — 1600 block SW 82nd, service call.

9:37 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.

9:38 a.m. — 1200 block SW 24th Place, medical.

9:48 a.m. — 1200 block SW Sheridan Road, medical.

10:04 a.m. — 1500 block NW Kingsbury, medical.

10:39 a.m. — 300 block SW 13th, medical.

11:34 a.m. — 400 block NW Chimney Creek, service call.

11:40 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest G Avenue, medical.

11:45 a.m. — 1600 block SW New York, medical.

12:01 p.m. — 1200 block NW Carroll, medical.

12:13 p.m. — 6600 block NW Denver, medical.

12:39 p.m. — 400 block NW Woodland, medical.

1:08 p.m. — 2100 block SW A, medical.

1:20 p.m. — 1200 block SW A, medical.

1:57 p.m. — 800 block NW 35th, medical.

2:45 p.m. — 3400 block NW Williams, service call.