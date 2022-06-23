Fire reports for June 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY8:34 p.m. — 1700 block NW 49th, medical.9:32 p.m. — 3400 block Cache Road, medical.9:46 p.m. — 700 block SW Sedalia, medical.9:54 p.m. — 2600 block SW J, medical.10:27 p.m. — 400 block SE Wallock, service call.10:40 p.m. — 1600 block NW 36th, service call.10:45 p.m. — 300 block SW 68th, medical.11:20 p.m. — 7600 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, service call.11:20 p.m. — 200 block SE Interstate, medical.WEDNESDAY1:17 a.m. — 4600 block SE Caber Circle, medical.3:37 a.m. — 100 block S Railroad, service call.6:44 a.m. — 800 block NW Dearborn, service call.8:28 a.m. — 2300 block E Gore, service call.9:19 a.m. — 1600 block SW 82nd, service call.9:37 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.9:38 a.m. — 1200 block SW 24th Place, medical.9:48 a.m. — 1200 block SW Sheridan Road, medical.10:04 a.m. — 1500 block NW Kingsbury, medical.10:39 a.m. — 300 block SW 13th, medical.11:34 a.m. — 400 block NW Chimney Creek, service call.11:40 a.m. — Southwest 17th Street and Southwest G Avenue, medical.11:45 a.m. — 1600 block SW New York, medical.12:01 p.m. — 1200 block NW Carroll, medical.12:13 p.m. — 6600 block NW Denver, medical.12:39 p.m. — 400 block NW Woodland, medical.1:08 p.m. — 2100 block SW A, medical.1:20 p.m. — 1200 block SW A, medical.1:57 p.m. — 800 block NW 35th, medical.2:45 p.m. — 3400 block NW Williams, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southwest Medicine City Planning Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Online Poll How should the City of Lawton spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds? You voted: Spend it all on a new youth sports complex? Convert lights in all City-owned properties to reduce utility bills for $455,000 Replace a bridge on Southwest 11th Street for $5.5 million Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million Repair wading pool, $500,000 Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists