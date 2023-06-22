Fire reports for June 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY8:50 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest Sheridan Road, medical.11:13 p.m. — Northwest 72nd Street and Northwest Sprucewood Drive, medical.10:43 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 16th Street, medical.9:09 p.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Kinyon Avenue, medical.9:39 p.m. — Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway and Northwest 67th Street, medical.9:47 p.m. — Northeast Carver Street and Northeast Patterson Street, medical.WEDNESDAY00:07 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.00:27 a.m. — Northwest Sheridan Road and Northwest Baldwin Avenue, medical.00:27 a.m. — Southwest Evans Avenue and Southwest 23rd Place, medical.1:44 a.m. — Southwest 20th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.2:53 a.m. — Southwest Mark Edward Drive and Southwest Lee Boulevard, medical.6:27 a.m. — Northwest Britni Circle and Northwest Wilfred Drive, medical.6:47 a.m. — Northwest Elm Avenue and North West Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.7:24 a.m. — Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard and Northwest 50th Street, medical.7:25 a.m. — Northwest Hoover Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, medical.8:32 a.m. — Northwest Gessie Street ane Northwest Hoover Street, medical.8:55 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.9:22 a.m. — Southwest 64th Street an Southwest Attergbury Drive, medical.9:30 a.m. — Southwest H Avenue and Southwest 27th Street, medical.9:42 a.m. — Southwest Beta Avenue and Southwest 46th Street, medical.9:50 a.m. — Northwest Echo Road and Northwest 80th Street, medical.10:16 a.m. — Northwest Hoover Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, medical.10:16 a.m. — Northwest 27th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.10:21 a.m. — Northwest 76th Stresst and Northwest Kingsbury Avenue, medical.10:30 a.m. — Southwest N H Jones Avenue and Southwest 16th Street, medical.12:23 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest A Avenue, medical.12:34 p.m. — Northeast Dearborn Avenue and Northeast 48th Street, medical.1:11 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 53rd Street, medical.1:20 p.m. — Northwest Hoover Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, medical.1:22 p.m. — Northwest Lindy Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.2:04 a.m. — Southwest Wisconsin Avenue and Southwest 14th Street, medical.2:07 p.m. — Southwest Lee Boulevard and Southwest Summit Road, medical.2:44 p.m. — Northwest Maple Drive and Northwest 67th Street, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists