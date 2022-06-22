Fire reports for June 22, 2022 Jun 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY9:13 p.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.9:34 p.m. — 20 block NW 25th, medical.10:11 p.m. — 5500 block Cache Road, medical.10:58 p.m. — 4300 block NW Hoover, medical.11:02 p.m. — 600 block SW E, public service.11:19 p.m. — 2700 block SW J, medical.11:37 p.m. — 8600 block SE Flower Mound Road, public service.TUESDAY2:15 a.m. — 7600 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, public service.4:10 a.m. — 600 block NE Flower Mound Road, public service.4:30 a.m. — 200 block NW 44th, medical.5:19 a.m. — 2300 block NW 46th, medical.6:17 a.m. — 2500 block NW 38th, medical.8:38 a.m. — 300 block SW 13th, medical.8:47 a.m. — 300 block NW 63rd, medical.9:47 a.m. — 1200 block SW Lee, medical.10:10 a.m. — 300 block SW 13th, medical.10:16 a.m. — 6800 block NW Willow Creek, medical.11:35 a.m. — 300 block NW 62nd, medical.11:55 a.m. — 1200 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.12:25 p.m. — 3600 block NW Baltimore, medical.12:32 p.m. — 600 block NE Flower Mound Road, medical.1:23 p.m. — 1900 block Cache Road, medical.1:43 p.m. — 2100 block Cache Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Following Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Southeast Nature Recommended for you Online Poll How should the City of Lawton spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds? You voted: Spend it all on a new youth sports complex? Convert lights in all City-owned properties to reduce utility bills for $455,000 Replace a bridge on Southwest 11th Street for $5.5 million Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million Repair wading pool, $500,000 Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists