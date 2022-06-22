Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

9:13 p.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.

9:34 p.m. — 20 block NW 25th, medical.

10:11 p.m. — 5500 block Cache Road, medical.

10:58 p.m. — 4300 block NW Hoover, medical.

11:02 p.m. — 600 block SW E, public service.

11:19 p.m. — 2700 block SW J, medical.

11:37 p.m. — 8600 block SE Flower Mound Road, public service.

TUESDAY

2:15 a.m. — 7600 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, public service.

4:10 a.m. — 600 block NE Flower Mound Road, public service.

4:30 a.m. — 200 block NW 44th, medical.

5:19 a.m. — 2300 block NW 46th, medical.

6:17 a.m. — 2500 block NW 38th, medical.

8:38 a.m. — 300 block SW 13th, medical.

8:47 a.m. — 300 block NW 63rd, medical.

9:47 a.m. — 1200 block SW Lee, medical.

10:10 a.m. — 300 block SW 13th, medical.

10:16 a.m. — 6800 block NW Willow Creek, medical.

11:35 a.m. — 300 block NW 62nd, medical.

11:55 a.m. — 1200 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.

12:25 p.m. — 3600 block NW Baltimore, medical.

12:32 p.m. — 600 block NE Flower Mound Road, medical.

1:23 p.m. — 1900 block Cache Road, medical.

1:43 p.m. — 2100 block Cache Road, medical.