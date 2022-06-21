Fire reports for June 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:14 p.m. — 2100 block Cache Road, medical.3:20 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 67th Street, medical.4:15 p.m. — 6300 block NW Maple, medical.5:53 p.m. — 20 block NW 28th, medical.7:56 p.m. — 600 block SW E, medical.8:23 p.m. — 6800 block NW Surreywood Circle, medical.8:26 p.m. — 4600 block SW G, medical.10:50 p.m. — 400 block SE Interstate, medical.MONDAY12:22 a.m. — 2425 Cache Road, medical.2:00 a.m. — 1100 block SW Lee, medical.4:12 a.m. — 1600 block SW D, public service.4:50 a.m. — 2800 block NW 23rd, public service.4:58 a.m. — 2300 block SW E, medical.5:30 a.m. — 2400 block Cache Road, medical.6:43 a.m. — NW 16th Street and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.7:00 a.m. — 4600 block NE Columbia, public service.7:39 a.m. — 5100 block W Gore, medical.7:43 a.m. — 1200 block SW Texas, medical.8:27 a.m. — 7600 block SW Bishop Road, medical.8:46 a.m. — 300 block NW 62nd, medical.8:47 a.m. — 3100 block NW Arlington, medical.9:13 a.m. — 7000 block Cache Road, medical.9:46 a.m. — 7000 block Cache Road, medical.10:13 a.m. — 3400 block SW 11th, medical.10:31 a.m. — 5100 block W Gore, medical.10:41 a.m. — 2100 block NW Denver, public service.10:51 a.m. — 500 block NE Flower Mound Road, public service.11:28 a.m. — 2600 block NW Pollard, medical.11:46 a.m. — 30 block NW 25th, medical.12:18 p.m. — 600 block SW E, medical.1:53 p.m. — 2500 block SW Jefferson, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Linguistics Road Following Emergency Nw Lawton Fire Department Address Recommended for you Online Poll Is there any information included in the broadcasts of the Jan. 6 Congressional hearings that changed your opinion of the events of that day? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists