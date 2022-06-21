Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

3:14 p.m. — 2100 block Cache Road, medical.

3:20 p.m. — Cache Road and Northwest 67th Street, medical.

4:15 p.m. — 6300 block NW Maple, medical.

5:53 p.m. — 20 block NW 28th, medical.

7:56 p.m. — 600 block SW E, medical.

8:23 p.m. — 6800 block NW Surreywood Circle, medical.

8:26 p.m. — 4600 block SW G, medical.

10:50 p.m. — 400 block SE Interstate, medical.

MONDAY

12:22 a.m. — 2425 Cache Road, medical.

2:00 a.m. — 1100 block SW Lee, medical.

4:12 a.m. — 1600 block SW D, public service.

4:50 a.m. — 2800 block NW 23rd, public service.

4:58 a.m. — 2300 block SW E, medical.

5:30 a.m. — 2400 block Cache Road, medical.

6:43 a.m. — NW 16th Street and Northwest Elm Avenue, medical.

7:00 a.m. — 4600 block NE Columbia, public service.

7:39 a.m. — 5100 block W Gore, medical.

7:43 a.m. — 1200 block SW Texas, medical.

8:27 a.m. — 7600 block SW Bishop Road, medical.

8:46 a.m. — 300 block NW 62nd, medical.

8:47 a.m. — 3100 block NW Arlington, medical.

9:13 a.m. — 7000 block Cache Road, medical.

9:46 a.m. — 7000 block Cache Road, medical.

10:13 a.m. — 3400 block SW 11th, medical.

10:31 a.m. — 5100 block W Gore, medical.

10:41 a.m. — 2100 block NW Denver, public service.

10:51 a.m. — 500 block NE Flower Mound Road, public service.

11:28 a.m. — 2600 block NW Pollard, medical.

11:46 a.m. — 30 block NW 25th, medical.

12:18 p.m. — 600 block SW E, medical.

1:53 p.m. — 2500 block SW Jefferson, medical.