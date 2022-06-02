Fire reports for June 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY10:27 p.m. — 2400 block NW Atlanta, medical alarm.10:48 p.m. — 10 block NW 25th, medical.10:59 p.m. — 1300 block SW 27th, medical.11:09 p.m. — 20 block NW Village Green, medical.WEDNESDAY12:11 a.m. — 6100 block NW Maple, medical.1:06 a.m. — 2800 block SW H, service call.4:19 a.m. — 2500 block SW G, medical alarm.4:47 a.m. — 2200 block NW 25th, medical.6:56 a.m. — 1200 block NW Ozmun, medical.7:09 a.m. — 2100 block NW Bessie, medical.7:54 a.m. — 1400 block NW Ozmun, medical alarm.8:07 a.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southeast Flower Mound Road, service call.10:26 a.m. — 2300 block W Gore, medical.10:56 a.m. — 500 block W Gore, medical.11:13 a.m. — 7800 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.11:29 a.m. — 10 block SW 11th, medical.11:31 a.m. — 1400 block NW 24th, medical.11:46 a.m. — 2100 block SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.12:14 p.m. — 2700 block NW Arlington, service call.12:52 p.m. — Southeast Flower Mound Road and East Gore Boulevard, medical.1:18 p.m. — 800 block NW Sheridan, medical.1:19 p.m. — 1400 block NW Ozmun, service call.2:34 p.m. — Northwest 79th Street and Northwest Andrews Avenue, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Medical Medicine Linguistics Service Call Emergency Southeast Flower Mound Address Lawton Fire Department Recommended for you Online Poll In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, do you support gun reform? Do you You voted: Support raising the age to buy a gun to 21? Support more stringent background checks? Support banning the sale of assault weapons? Do you support all of the above? Not support any gun reforms? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists