Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

10:27 p.m. — 2400 block NW Atlanta, medical alarm.

10:48 p.m. — 10 block NW 25th, medical.

10:59 p.m. — 1300 block SW 27th, medical.

11:09 p.m. — 20 block NW Village Green, medical.

WEDNESDAY

12:11 a.m. — 6100 block NW Maple, medical.

1:06 a.m. — 2800 block SW H, service call.

4:19 a.m. — 2500 block SW G, medical alarm.

4:47 a.m. — 2200 block NW 25th, medical.

6:56 a.m. — 1200 block NW Ozmun, medical.

7:09 a.m. — 2100 block NW Bessie, medical.

7:54 a.m. — 1400 block NW Ozmun, medical alarm.

8:07 a.m. — Southeast Lee Boulevard and Southeast Flower Mound Road, service call.

10:26 a.m. — 2300 block W Gore, medical.

10:56 a.m. — 500 block W Gore, medical.

11:13 a.m. — 7800 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, medical.

11:29 a.m. — 10 block SW 11th, medical.

11:31 a.m. — 1400 block NW 24th, medical.

11:46 a.m. — 2100 block SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.

12:14 p.m. — 2700 block NW Arlington, service call.

12:52 p.m. — Southeast Flower Mound Road and East Gore Boulevard, medical.

1:18 p.m. — 800 block NW Sheridan, medical.

1:19 p.m. — 1400 block NW Ozmun, service call.

2:34 p.m. — Northwest 79th Street and Northwest Andrews Avenue, service call.