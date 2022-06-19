Fire reports for June 19, 2022 Jun 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:00 p.m. — 4030 SW Lee, medical.3:05 p.m. — 2351 NW Bell, medical.3:28 p.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, automatic fire alarm.3:36 p.m. — 1523 NW 31t, medical.4:18 p.m. — 1604 NW Taft, medical.4:38 p.m. — 1513 NW Lincoln, medical.5:08 p.m. — 811 SW 50th, medical.5:22 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, structure fire.5:26 p.m. — 908 NW 41st, structure fire.6:20 p.m. — 1720 SW 14th Place, medical.6:22 p.m. — 6144 SW Park, automatic fire alarm.6:40 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop Road, medical.6:54 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, medical.7:36 p.m. — 403 SW Forest Place, medical.7:40 p.m. — 1609 NW Sheridan Road, medical.8:05 p.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.8:58 p.m. — 2416 SW B, medical.9:19 p.m. — 3110 Cache Road, medical.9:33 p.m. — 507 SW Park, medical.9:51 p.m. — 707 NW 22nd, medical.10:18 p.m. — 205 NE Angus, medical.SATURDAY00:22 a.m. — 2132 NW Smith, medical.1:09 a.m. — 1435 SW Jefferson, medical.1:18 a.m. — 3401 W Gore Blvd., automatic fire alarm.3:07 a.m. — 917 SW 8th, medical.4:37 a.m. — 2510 NW 52nd, medical.5:00 a.m. — 215 NW Arlington, medical.6:14 a.m. — 1002 NW Sheridan Road, medical.7:36 a.m. — 82 Hereford Place, controlled burn.8:11 a.m. — 296 Breckinridge, controlled burn.8:33 a.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.8:55 a.m. — 2105 NW 38th, automatic fire alarm.9:02 a.m. — 2516 NE Heritage Creek, medical.10:14 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.10:35 a.m. — 6421 SW Airport Road, medical.11:22 a.m. — 4618 NE Columbia, medical.12:04 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.12:30 p.m. — 1902 NW Ferris, medical.12:35 p.m. — 6106 Cache Road, medical.12:37 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.1:44 p.m. — 1710 Cache Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Following Medicine Southwest Emergency Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Recommended for you Online Poll Is there any information included in the broadcasts of the Jan. 6 Congressional hearings that changed your opinion of the events of that day? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists