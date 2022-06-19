Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:00 p.m. — 4030 SW Lee, medical.

3:05 p.m. — 2351 NW Bell, medical.

3:28 p.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, automatic fire alarm.

3:36 p.m. — 1523 NW 31t, medical.

4:18 p.m. — 1604 NW Taft, medical.

4:38 p.m. — 1513 NW Lincoln, medical.

5:08 p.m. — 811 SW 50th, medical.

5:22 p.m. — 2800 W Gore, structure fire.

5:26 p.m. — 908 NW 41st, structure fire.

6:20 p.m. — 1720 SW 14th Place, medical.

6:22 p.m. — 6144 SW Park, automatic fire alarm.

6:40 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop Road, medical.

6:54 p.m. — 4607 NE Columbia, medical.

7:36 p.m. — 403 SW Forest Place, medical.

7:40 p.m. — 1609 NW Sheridan Road, medical.

8:05 p.m. — 1803 NW 14th, medical.

8:58 p.m. — 2416 SW B, medical.

9:19 p.m. — 3110 Cache Road, medical.

9:33 p.m. — 507 SW Park, medical.

9:51 p.m. — 707 NW 22nd, medical.

10:18 p.m. — 205 NE Angus, medical.

SATURDAY

00:22 a.m. — 2132 NW Smith, medical.

1:09 a.m. — 1435 SW Jefferson, medical.

1:18 a.m. — 3401 W Gore Blvd., automatic fire alarm.

3:07 a.m. — 917 SW 8th, medical.

4:37 a.m. — 2510 NW 52nd, medical.

5:00 a.m. — 215 NW Arlington, medical.

6:14 a.m. — 1002 NW Sheridan Road, medical.

7:36 a.m. — 82 Hereford Place, controlled burn.

8:11 a.m. — 296 Breckinridge, controlled burn.

8:33 a.m. — 120 NW 44th, medical.

8:55 a.m. — 2105 NW 38th, automatic fire alarm.

9:02 a.m. — 2516 NE Heritage Creek, medical.

10:14 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.

10:35 a.m. — 6421 SW Airport Road, medical.

11:22 a.m. — 4618 NE Columbia, medical.

12:04 p.m. — 5110 W Gore, medical.

12:30 p.m. — 1902 NW Ferris, medical.

12:35 p.m. — 6106 Cache Road, medical.

12:37 p.m. — 1401 SW B, medical.

1:44 p.m. — 1710 Cache Road, medical.