Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

3:11 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street, medical.

3:59 p.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest 27th Street, medical.

4:48 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest 55th Street, automatic fire alarm.

6:27 p.m. — Northwest Hoover Avenue and Northwest Floyd Avenue medical.

6:32 p.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest 27th Street, medical.

6:34 p.m. — Southwest New York Avenue and Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue medical.

11:12 p.m. — Southwest Cornish Avenue and Southwest 24th Place, medical.

11:19 p.m. — 1100 block W Gore, medical.

THURSDAY

4:51 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest F Avenue medical.

6:45 a.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest 38th Place, medical.

8:09 a.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 64th Street, medical.

8:18 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest F Avenue medical.

8:30 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest 23rd Street, medical.

9:01 a.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 64th Street, medical.

9:05 a.m. — Northwest 33rd Street and Northwest 31st Street, medical.

9:21 a.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest Dearborn Avenue, medical.

9:27 a.m. — Southwest Annie Laurie Circle and Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, medical.

11:21 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest 13th Street, medical.

11:57 a.m. — Northwest Baltimore Avenue and Northwest Cheynne Avenue automatic fire alarm.

12:05 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Meadowbrook Drive, medical.

12:06 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Northwest 43rd Street, medical.

12:22 p.m. — Northeast Flower Mound Road and Northeast 25th Street, public service.

12:35 p.m. — 1100 block W Gore, medical.

1:00 p.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Homestead Drive, medical.

1:19 p.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast 41t Street, medical.

1:50 p.m. — 3000 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.