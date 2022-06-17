Fire reports for June 17, 2022 Jun 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:11 p.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street, medical.3:59 p.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest 27th Street, medical.4:48 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest 55th Street, automatic fire alarm.6:27 p.m. — Northwest Hoover Avenue and Northwest Floyd Avenue medical.6:32 p.m. — Southwest 26th Street and Southwest 27th Street, medical.6:34 p.m. — Southwest New York Avenue and Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue medical.11:12 p.m. — Southwest Cornish Avenue and Southwest 24th Place, medical.11:19 p.m. — 1100 block W Gore, medical.THURSDAY4:51 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest F Avenue medical.6:45 a.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest 38th Place, medical.8:09 a.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 64th Street, medical.8:18 a.m. — Southwest E Avenue and Southwest F Avenue medical.8:30 a.m. — Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest 23rd Street, medical.9:01 a.m. — Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 64th Street, medical.9:05 a.m. — Northwest 33rd Street and Northwest 31st Street, medical.9:21 a.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest Dearborn Avenue, medical.9:27 a.m. — Southwest Annie Laurie Circle and Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, medical.11:21 a.m. — Southwest 14th Street and Southwest 13th Street, medical.11:57 a.m. — Northwest Baltimore Avenue and Northwest Cheynne Avenue automatic fire alarm.12:05 p.m. — Northwest 38th Street and Northwest Meadowbrook Drive, medical.12:06 p.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Northwest 43rd Street, medical.12:22 p.m. — Northeast Flower Mound Road and Northeast 25th Street, public service.12:35 p.m. — 1100 block W Gore, medical.1:00 p.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Homestead Drive, medical.1:19 p.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast 41t Street, medical.1:50 p.m. — 3000 block NW Sheridan Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Jessie L. Davenport Street Medicine Southeast Following Elsie Hamm Drive Lawton Fire Department Homestead Recommended for you Online Poll Is there any information included in the broadcasts of the Jan. 6 Congressional hearings that changed your opinion of the events of that day? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists