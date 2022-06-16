Fire reports for June 16, 2022 Jun 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY7:26 p.m. — 2600 block NW Wesley, medical.7:29 p.m. — 1100 block NW Birch, medical.8:22 p.m. — 5300 block NW Glenn, medical.9:09 p.m. — 1200 block SW Texas, medical.10:35 p.m. — 7600 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, public service.WEDNESDAY3:44 a.m. — 5000 block SE Aberdeen, medical.4:24 a.m. — 7100 block NW Woodland Place, medical.6:16 a.m. — 4200 block SE Dorchester, medical.7:21 a.m. — 7900 block NW Terrace Hills, public service.7:41 a.m. — 7200 block NW Lawton, medical.8:06 a.m. — 500 block SE Flower Mound Road, public service.9:23 a.m. — 4900 block NW Meadowbrook, public service.9:37 a.m. — 300 block NW Euclid, medical.11:32 a.m. — 900 block SW 34th, medical.12:09 p.m. — 1200 block NW 31st, medical.12:14 p.m. — 2700 block NW21st Place, medical.12:31 p.m. — 6400 block NW Oak, medical.1:31 p.m. — 2600 block Cache Road, medical.1:47 p.m. — 6300 block NW Maple, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Following Emergency Medicine Address Lawton Fire Department Nature Medical Run Recommended for you Online Poll Is there any information included in the broadcasts of the Jan. 6 Congressional hearings that changed your opinion of the events of that day? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists