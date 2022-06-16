Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

7:26 p.m. — 2600 block NW Wesley, medical.

7:29 p.m. — 1100 block NW Birch, medical.

8:22 p.m. — 5300 block NW Glenn, medical.

9:09 p.m. — 1200 block SW Texas, medical.

10:35 p.m. — 7600 block NW Quanah Parker Trailway, public service.

WEDNESDAY

3:44 a.m. — 5000 block SE Aberdeen, medical.

4:24 a.m. — 7100 block NW Woodland Place, medical.

6:16 a.m. — 4200 block SE Dorchester, medical.

7:21 a.m. — 7900 block NW Terrace Hills, public service.

7:41 a.m. — 7200 block NW Lawton, medical.

8:06 a.m. — 500 block SE Flower Mound Road, public service.

9:23 a.m. — 4900 block NW Meadowbrook, public service.

9:37 a.m. — 300 block NW Euclid, medical.

11:32 a.m. — 900 block SW 34th, medical.

12:09 p.m. — 1200 block NW 31st, medical.

12:14 p.m. — 2700 block NW21st Place, medical.

12:31 p.m. — 6400 block NW Oak, medical.

1:31 p.m. — 2600 block Cache Road, medical.

1:47 p.m. — 6300 block NW Maple, medical.