Fire reports for June 14, 2022 Jun 14, 2022 Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY3:51 p.m. — 800 block SW Summit, medical.4:00 p.m. — 800 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.4:26 p.m. — 1700 block SW 13th, medical.4:41 p.m. — 2800 block SW J, medical.5:05 p.m. — 800 block SW 49th, service call.5:27 p.m. — 100 block S Railroad, service call.5:52 p.m. — 300 block NW 16th, service call.6:10 p.m. — 3800 block SE Lee, medical.7:13 p.m. — 1500 block SW E, service call.8:25 p.m. — 600 block SW E, service call.8:38 p.m. — 1400 block SW Washington, service call.9:49 p.m. — 800 block SW H, medical.10:33 p.m. — 500 block NW 58th, medical.11:48 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Taft Avenue, medical.11:59 p.m. — 2400 block SW Washington, medical.MONDAY12:36 a.m. — 400 block NW Fort Sill Blvd., medical.1:57 a.m. — 2400 block Cache Road, medical.3:09 a.m. — 10 block NW 24th, service call.4:10 a.m. — 100 block NE Babbit, medical.8:19 a.m. — 1200 block SW Oklahoma, service call.9:25 a.m. — 1400 block NW Lawton, medical.9:34 a.m. — 3600 block SE Huntington Circle, service call.10:17 a.m. — 20 block NW Sheridan Road, medical.11:22 a.m. — 900 block SW 11th, medical.11:27 a.m. — 4500 block SW G, medical.12:05 p.m. — 2600 block SW H, medical.12:26 p.m. — 1100 block NW 61st, medical.12:47 p.m. — 20 block NW 25th, medical.1:00 p.m. — Northwest 34th Street and Cache Road, medical.2:18 p.m. — 2800 block NW Sheridan Road medical.