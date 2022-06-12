Fire reports for June 12, 2022 Jun 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY6:50 p.m. — 1105 SW 9th, medical.7:38 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Andrews Avenue, medical.8:04 p.m. — 4010 NW Oak, medical.8:14 p.m. — 1302 NW Taft, medical.8:45 p.m. — Southwest Univeristy Drive and Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, medical.8:58 p.m. — 1828 NW 22nd, medical.9:03 p.m. — 804 NW 48th, public service.9:54 p.m. — 1118 NW 74th, medical.9:55 p.m. — 3819 SW Rolling Hills, medical.10:22 p.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.10:59 p.m. — 1507 NW Bell, medical.11:27 p.m. — 7310 NE Cache Road, medical.SATURDAY1:03 a.m. — 4751 NW Motif Manor, medical.1:07 a.m. — 1502 NW Irwin, medical.1:11 a.m. — 2401 Cache Road, medical.3:12 a.m. — 202 NW 44th, medical.3:18 a.m. — 5120 SW Lee, medical.3:19 a.m. — 3428 Cache Road, automatic fire alarm.3:48 a.m. — 1401 SW E, medical.5:42 a.m. — 1703 NW Lake, medical.7:07 a.m. — 2412 NW 28th, medical.7:42 a.m. — 1810 NW Williams medical.8:06 a.m. — 4452 NW Wolf Creek, medical.8:58 a.m. — 1625 NW 26th, medical.9:19 a.m. — Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard, medical.10:10 a.m. — 308 NW Compass, medical.10:43 a.m. — 1 NW Sheridan Road, medical.11:00 a.m. — Northeast Rogers Lane and Northwest Lawrie Tatum Road, medical.11:01 a.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, medical.11:27 a.m. — 620 SW E, automatic fire alarm.11:45 a.m. — Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest B Avenue, medical.12:23 p.m. — 5706 NW Cedarwood, medical.1:13 p.m. — 1129 NW Ozmun medical.1:52 p.m. — 311 NW 25th, medical.2:21 p.m. — Northwest Smith Avenue and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Medical Medicine Southwest Following Emergency Road Address Lawrie Tatum Recommended for you Online Poll Was there any information included in the June 9 broadcast of the Jan. 6 Congressional hearing that changed your opinion of the events of that day? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists