Fire reports for June 10, 2022 Jun 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY8:34 p.m. — Southwest D Avenue and Southwest E Avenue, automatic alarm.8:37 p.m. — Southwest A Avenue and West Gore Boulevard, medical.9:08 p.m. — Northwest 33rd Street and Northwest 31st Street, service call.10:44 p.m. — Northwest Lynn Circle and Northwest Lynn, medical.10:48 p.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Ozmun Avenue, medical.11:40 p.m. — Southwest Cherokee Avenue and Southwest Beta Avenue, medical.11:46 p.m. — Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 78th Street, medical.THURSDAY3:09 a.m. — Northwest 68th Street and Northwest Ash Avenue, medical.5:26 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest 16th Street, medical.5:32 a.m. — Southwest Cherokee Circle and Southwest 69th Street, medical.6:36 a.m. — Northwest Mobley Street and Northwest 14th Street, medical.8:51 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest 7th Street, automatic alarm.9:09 a.m. — Southwest University Drive and Northwest 36th Street, automatic alarm.9:10 a.m. — Northwest 23rd Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, automatic alarm.9:49 a.m. — Southwest 63rd Place and Southwest Park Avenue, public service.10:03 a.m. — Northwest Cheyenne Avenue and Northwest Atlanta Avenue, medical.10:19 a.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest J Avenue, medical.10:52 a.m. — Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.11:05 a.m. — SoutheaStreet Edinburgh Lane and Southeast Aberbeen Avenue, automatic alarm.11:32 a.m. — Northeast Lakeview Circle and Northeast Lake Avenue, public service.12:42 p.m. — Northwest Liberty Avenue and Northwest 58th Street, medical.12:45 p.m. — Northwest 38th Place and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.1:07 p.m. — Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest 18th Street, medical.2:00 p.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Northwest Medical Highway Southwest Southwest University Lane Alarm Following Recommended for you Online Poll In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, do you support gun reform? Do you You voted: Support raising the age to buy a gun to 21? Support more stringent background checks? Support banning the sale of assault weapons? Do you support all of the above? Not support any gun reforms? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists