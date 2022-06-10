Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

WEDNESDAY

8:34 p.m. — Southwest D Avenue and Southwest E Avenue, automatic alarm.

8:37 p.m. — Southwest A Avenue and West Gore Boulevard, medical.

9:08 p.m. — Northwest 33rd Street and Northwest 31st Street, service call.

10:44 p.m. — Northwest Lynn Circle and Northwest Lynn, medical.

10:48 p.m. — Northwest Rogers Lane and Northwest Ozmun Avenue, medical.

11:40 p.m. — Southwest Cherokee Avenue and Southwest Beta Avenue, medical.

11:46 p.m. — Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 78th Street, medical.

THURSDAY

3:09 a.m. — Northwest 68th Street and Northwest Ash Avenue, medical.

5:26 a.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest 16th Street, medical.

5:32 a.m. — Southwest Cherokee Circle and Southwest 69th Street, medical.

6:36 a.m. — Northwest Mobley Street and Northwest 14th Street, medical.

8:51 a.m. — Southwest 6th Street and Southwest 7th Street, automatic alarm.

9:09 a.m. — Southwest University Drive and Northwest 36th Street, automatic alarm.

9:10 a.m. — Northwest 23rd Street and Northwest Hoover Avenue, automatic alarm.

9:49 a.m. — Southwest 63rd Place and Southwest Park Avenue, public service.

10:03 a.m. — Northwest Cheyenne Avenue and Northwest Atlanta Avenue, medical.

10:19 a.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest J Avenue, medical.

10:52 a.m. — Southwest Jessie L. Davenport Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.

11:05 a.m. — SoutheaStreet Edinburgh Lane and Southeast Aberbeen Avenue, automatic alarm.

11:32 a.m. — Northeast Lakeview Circle and Northeast Lake Avenue, public service.

12:42 p.m. — Northwest Liberty Avenue and Northwest 58th Street, medical.

12:45 p.m. — Northwest 38th Place and Northwest Rogers Lane, medical.

1:07 p.m. — Northwest Kingsbury Avenue and Northwest 18th Street, medical.

2:00 p.m. — Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest Ferris Avenue, medical.