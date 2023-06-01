Fire reports for June 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY6:58 p.m. — Southwest 8th Street and Southwest D Avenue, medical.7:16 p.m. — Northeast Carver and Northeast Rogers Lane, medical.7:48 p.m. — Southwest 12th Street and Southwest F Avenue, outside fire.7:49 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Kingsbury Avenue, service call.7:51 p.m. — Northwest Smith Avenue and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.8:38 p.m. — Northwest 18th Street and Northwest Taylor Avenue, medical.8:49 p.m. — Northwest 17th Street and Northwest Irwin Avenue, outside fire.9:01 p.m. — Northwest Welco and Northwest Morrocco Drive, medical.9:39 p.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.9:41 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, Shooting10:02 p.m. — Northwest Compass Drive and Northwest Woodland Drive, automatic fire alarm.10:07 p.m. — Northwest Columbia Avenue and Northwest Euclid Avenue, medical.11:43 p.m. — Southeast 42nd Street and Southeast Bedford Drive, medical.WEDNESDAY12:01 a.m. — Northwest 20th Street and Cache Road, medical.12:11 a.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Ozmun Avenue, medical.12:17 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest New York Avenue, structure fire.12:27 a.m. — Northwest 68th Street and Northwest Willow Springs Drive, medical.12:33 a.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Cache Road, automatic fire alarm.1:22 a.m. — Southwest 49th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, automatic fire alarm.2:55 a.m. — Northwest 47th Street and Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard, medical.2:55 a.m. — Northwest 31st Street and Cache Road, medical.3:43 a.m. — Northwest 23rd Street and Northwest Williams Avenue, medical.5:04 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Hickory Lane, medical.5:53 a.m. — Northwest 14th Street and Northwest Taylor Avenue, medical.6:27 a.m. — 100 S Railroad, medical.6:27 a.m. — Southwest 46th Street and Southwest Beta Avenue, medical.6:42 a.m. — 2800 W Gore, automatic fire alarm.7:01 a.m. — Southwest I Avenue and Southwest J Avenue, medical.7:02 a.m. — Southwest G Avenue and Southwest H Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support a new CIP to repair city streets? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists