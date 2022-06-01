Fire reports for June 1, 2022 Jun 1, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:22 p.m. — 1200 block SWE, medical.4:24 p.m. — 700 block SW 43rd, medical.6:57 p.m. — 2100 block SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.7:31 p.m. — 2300 block SW Tulane, medical.8:08 p.m. — 600 block SW E, medical.10:04 p.m. — 2200 block NW 82nd, service call.10:08 p.m. — 2400 block SW 44th, medical.10:11 p.m. — 4900 block SE Brighton, medical.TUESDAY12:24 a.m. — 400 block SE Interstate, service call.12:37 a.m. — 600 block SW G, medical.6:41 a.m. — 1800 block SW F, medical.6:58 a.m. — 4300 block E Gore, medical.9:44 a.m. — 2200 block SW Sheridan Road, medical.10:17 a.m. — 5400 block SW Lee, medical.10:19 a.m. — 600 block SE 41st, medical.10:30 a.m. — 4000 block NW Ozmun, medical.10:47 a.m. — 2300 block SW Georgia, medical.11:23 a.m. — 300 block SE Warwick Way, medical.11:34 a.m. — 10 block NE 22nd, medical.11:34 a.m. — 600 block SW 38th, medical.1:05 p.m. — 2700 block SW J, medical.1:22 p.m. — 6900 block SW Cherokee, medical.1:38 p.m. — 2400 block NW 22nd, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, do you support gun reform? Do you You voted: Support raising the age to buy a gun to 21? Support more stringent background checks? Support banning the sale of assault weapons? Do you support all of the above? Not support any gun reforms? Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists