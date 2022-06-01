Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

3:22 p.m. — 1200 block SWE, medical.

4:24 p.m. — 700 block SW 43rd, medical.

6:57 p.m. — 2100 block SW Dr. Charles W. Whitlow, medical.

7:31 p.m. — 2300 block SW Tulane, medical.

8:08 p.m. — 600 block SW E, medical.

10:04 p.m. — 2200 block NW 82nd, service call.

10:08 p.m. — 2400 block SW 44th, medical.

10:11 p.m. — 4900 block SE Brighton, medical.

TUESDAY

12:24 a.m. — 400 block SE Interstate, service call.

12:37 a.m. — 600 block SW G, medical.

6:41 a.m. — 1800 block SW F, medical.

6:58 a.m. — 4300 block E Gore, medical.

9:44 a.m. — 2200 block SW Sheridan Road, medical.

10:17 a.m. — 5400 block SW Lee, medical.

10:19 a.m. — 600 block SE 41st, medical.

10:30 a.m. — 4000 block NW Ozmun, medical.

10:47 a.m. — 2300 block SW Georgia, medical.

11:23 a.m. — 300 block SE Warwick Way, medical.

11:34 a.m. — 10 block NE 22nd, medical.

11:34 a.m. — 600 block SW 38th, medical.

1:05 p.m. — 2700 block SW J, medical.

1:22 p.m. — 6900 block SW Cherokee, medical.

1:38 p.m. — 2400 block NW 22nd, medical.

Recommended for you