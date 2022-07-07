Fire reports for July 7, 2022 Jul 7, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY11:22 p.m. — Southwest 10th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.11:34 p.m. — Northwest 47th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.11:45 p.m. — Southeast Preswick Drive and Southeast Aberdeen Avenue, medical.WEDNESDAY1:00 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.1:13 a.m. — Northeast Euclid Avenue and Northeast Cache Road, medical.3:37 a.m. — Southwest Monroe Avenue and Southwest 17th Street, medical.3:58 a.m. — Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest J Avenue, medical.4:48 a.m. — Northwest 21st Street and Northwest Morford Drive, medical.5:18 a.m. — Cache Road and Northeast 45th Street, medical.8:13 a.m. — Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, automatic fire alarm.8:55 a.m. — Southwest Monroe Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.9:29 a.m. — Northwest Pershing Drive and Cache Road, medical.10:03 a.m. — Southwest Coombs Road and Southwest 6th Street, medical.11:51 a.m. — Southwest McKinley Avenue and Southwest Garfield Avenue, medical.12:09 p.m. — Southeast Coachman Place and Southeast Footman Lane, medical.12:17 p.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest Smith Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Southeast Medicine Highway Footman Lane Avenue Road Place Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to beat the heat this week? You voted: Submerge yourself in the pool Hide in the house under the air conditioning Go to a cool place such as the mall or the library The heat doesn't bother me Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists