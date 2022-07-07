Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

TUESDAY

11:22 p.m. — Southwest 10th Street and Southwest Monroe Avenue, medical.

11:34 p.m. — Northwest 47th Street and Northwest Lindy Avenue, medical.

11:45 p.m. — Southeast Preswick Drive and Southeast Aberdeen Avenue, medical.

WEDNESDAY

1:00 a.m. — Northwest 24th Street and Northwest Sheridan Road, medical.

1:13 a.m. — Northeast Euclid Avenue and Northeast Cache Road, medical.

3:37 a.m. — Southwest Monroe Avenue and Southwest 17th Street, medical.

3:58 a.m. — Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest J Avenue, medical.

4:48 a.m. — Northwest 21st Street and Northwest Morford Drive, medical.

5:18 a.m. — Cache Road and Northeast 45th Street, medical.

8:13 a.m. — Northwest Gray-Warr Avenue and Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway, automatic fire alarm.

8:55 a.m. — Southwest Monroe Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, medical.

9:29 a.m. — Northwest Pershing Drive and Cache Road, medical.

10:03 a.m. — Southwest Coombs Road and Southwest 6th Street, medical.

11:51 a.m. — Southwest McKinley Avenue and Southwest Garfield Avenue, medical.

12:09 p.m. — Southeast Coachman Place and Southeast Footman Lane, medical.

12:17 p.m. — Northwest Williams Avenue and Northwest Smith Avenue, medical.