Fire reports for July 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 9 hrs ago Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY10:01 p.m. — Southwest Belmont Avenue and Southwest Chisholm Trail Boulevard, fire call.10:12 p.m. — 100 blk NE Rogers Lane, service call.10:15 p.m. — Northwest 77th Street and Northwest Tango Road, fire call.10:21 p.m. — Southeast Flower Mound Road and Southeast Lee Boulevard, medical.10:25 p.m. — Southwest Coombs Road an dSouthwest 52nd Street, fire call.10:27 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest Georgia Avenue, fire call.10:32 p.m. — Southwest Douglas Avenue and Southwest 10th Street, fire call.10:48 p.m. — East Gore Boulevard and Northwest 34th Street, fire call.11:35 p.m. — 800 blk NW 17th, service call.11:43 p.m. — 900 blk NW 41st, fire call.11:48 p.m. — 4200 blk SE Elmhurst Lane, service call.WEDNESDAY00:01 a.m. — 100 blk S Railroad, medical.00:42 a.m. — 2000 blk SW Lee, medical.1:16 a.m. — 2300 blk E Gore, medical.1:29 a.m. — 600 blk SW Bishop, service call.2:04 a.m. — 300 blk NW 4th, medical.2:48 a.m. — 700 blk SE Mieling, medical.3:15 a.m. — 300 blk NW 24th, medical.3:32 a.m. — 1200 blk NW Arlington, medical.3:45 a.m. — 1400 blk NW Bell, fire call.4:42 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Lincoln, medical.5:59 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, fire call.6:07 a.m. — 300 blk NW 65th, medical.6:12 a.m. — 7400 blk NW Baldwin, service call.8:34 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Lindy medical.8:58 a.m. — 2100 blk NW Carroll, service call.9:59 a.m. — 1100 blk NW 73d, service call.10:23 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Washington, medical.10:32 a.m. — 1200 blk NW Sheridan, medical.10:54 a.m. — 7400 blk NW Hunter, fire call.11:30 a.m. — 3600 blk SE Huntington Circle, fire call.11:35 a.m. — 200 blk NW Mission, medical.11:43 a.m. — 800 blk NW 34th, medical.11:54 a.m. — 2400 blk SW Cornell, service call.1:22 p.m. — 1600 blk SW Lee, medical.1:57 p.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, service call.1:26 p.m. — 8000 NW Aldwick, medical.1:18 p.m. — East Gore Boulevard and Southeast Wallock Street, fire call.1:04 p.m. — Southwest 67th Street and West Gore Boulevard, service call.