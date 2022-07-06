Fire reports for July 6, 2022 Jul 6, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY10:47 p.m. — 3011 E Gore, outside fire.10:48 p.m. — 3105 SE Surrey Lane, outside fire.10:58 p.m. — 4422 NW Baltimore, outside fire.11:03 p.m. — Southeast 47th Street and Southeast Brown Avenue, outside fire.11:14 p.m. — 1506 NW Lake, medical.11:19 p.m. — 7536 NW Tango, medical.11:32 p.m. — 4510 SE Lee, outside fire.11:33 p.m. — Southwest 45th and Southwest K Avenue, outside fire.11:34 p.m. — 2302 NE Kingsbriar, outside fire.11:37 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, outside fire.11:57 p.m. — 1506 NW Lake, medical.TUESDAY12:00 a.m. — 1306 NW Irwin, outside fire.12:31 a.m. — 1201 Cache Road, structure fire.12:32 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, smoke investigation.12:37 a.m. — 4510 SE Lee, outside fire.4:12 a.m. — 202 NW 44th, outside fire.4:51 a.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.5:50 a.m. — 4759 NW Motif Manor, medical.5:52 a.m. — 2802 NW 21st Place, medical.6:03 a.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, service call.7:47 a.m. — 1307 SW Pennsylvania, medical.9:09 a.m. — 2617 SW J, medical.9:27 a.m. — 6607 NW Willow Tree Circle, medical alarm.9:32 a.m. — 912 SW 11th, medical.10:46 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.10:57 a.m. — 3102 NW Arlington, medical.11:05 a.m. — 6105 NW Maple, medical.11:38 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, fire alarm.12:05 p.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.12:34 p.m. — 2413 NW 22nd, outside fire.12:38 p.m. — 2411 NW 22nd, outside fire.12:43 p.m. — 2120 NW Pollard, outside fire.12:57 p.m. — 1103 NW Carroll, medical.1:15 p.m. — 2510 SW H, medical.1:26 p.m. — 6302 SW Lee, medical.1:47 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.2:03 p.m. — 632 SW C, odor investigation.2:13 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.2:18 p.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic fire alarm.2:21 p.m. — Southwest 223rd Place and Southwest J Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nw Lake Medical Following Social Services Linguistics Physics Southeast Investigation Emergency Address Recommended for you Online Poll How do you plan to beat the heat this week? You voted: Submerge yourself in the pool Hide in the house under the air conditioning Go to a cool place such as the mall or the library The heat doesn't bother me Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists