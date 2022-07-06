Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

MONDAY

10:47 p.m. — 3011 E Gore, outside fire.

10:48 p.m. — 3105 SE Surrey Lane, outside fire.

10:58 p.m. — 4422 NW Baltimore, outside fire.

11:03 p.m. — Southeast 47th Street and Southeast Brown Avenue, outside fire.

11:14 p.m. — 1506 NW Lake, medical.

11:19 p.m. — 7536 NW Tango, medical.

11:32 p.m. — 4510 SE Lee, outside fire.

11:33 p.m. — Southwest 45th and Southwest K Avenue, outside fire.

11:34 p.m. — 2302 NE Kingsbriar, outside fire.

11:37 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest Lee Boulevard, outside fire.

11:57 p.m. — 1506 NW Lake, medical.

TUESDAY

12:00 a.m. — 1306 NW Irwin, outside fire.

12:31 a.m. — 1201 Cache Road, structure fire.

12:32 a.m. — Southeast 45th Street and Southeast Lee Boulevard, smoke investigation.

12:37 a.m. — 4510 SE Lee, outside fire.

4:12 a.m. — 202 NW 44th, outside fire.

4:51 a.m. — 1401 SW Wisconsin, medical.

5:50 a.m. — 4759 NW Motif Manor, medical.

5:52 a.m. — 2802 NW 21st Place, medical.

6:03 a.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, service call.

7:47 a.m. — 1307 SW Pennsylvania, medical.

9:09 a.m. — 2617 SW J, medical.

9:27 a.m. — 6607 NW Willow Tree Circle, medical alarm.

9:32 a.m. — 912 SW 11th, medical.

10:46 a.m. — 3134 Cache Road, medical.

10:57 a.m. — 3102 NW Arlington, medical.

11:05 a.m. — 6105 NW Maple, medical.

11:38 a.m. — 3610 SE Huntington Circle, fire alarm.

12:05 p.m. — 602 SW 38th, medical.

12:34 p.m. — 2413 NW 22nd, outside fire.

12:38 p.m. — 2411 NW 22nd, outside fire.

12:43 p.m. — 2120 NW Pollard, outside fire.

12:57 p.m. — 1103 NW Carroll, medical.

1:15 p.m. — 2510 SW H, medical.

1:26 p.m. — 6302 SW Lee, medical.

1:47 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest F Avenue, medical.

2:03 p.m. — 632 SW C, odor investigation.

2:13 p.m. — 2720 SW J, medical.

2:18 p.m. — 8801 SW Lee, automatic fire alarm.

2:21 p.m. — Southwest 223rd Place and Southwest J Avenue, medical.