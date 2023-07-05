Fire reports for July 5, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:MONDAY3:14 p.m. — 1200 blk NW Arlington, medical.3:43 p.m. — 1700 blk NW 44th, outside fire.4:50 p.m. — 600 blk NW 27th, medical.4:59 p.m. — 500 blk SW 19th, medical.7:24 p.m. — 1400 blk SW B, medical.7:43 p.m. — 2200 blk E Gore, structure fire.7:50 p.m. — 300 blk NW 65th, fire alarm.8:07 p.m. — 900 blk SE 1st, automatic fire alarm.8:27 p.m. — 700 blk SW D, fire alarm.8:37 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Elm. medical.8:54 p.m. — 400 blk NW Mission Blvd, medical.9:00 p.m. — 100 blk NW 44th, medical.11:57 p.m. — 1500 blk NW Smith, structure fire.TUESDAY1:19 a.m. — 2200 blk NW 7th, medical.4:07 a.m. — 2200 blk NW Lindy, medical.6:40 a.m. — 4200 blk SE Elmhurst Lane, medical.8:09 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 46th, medical.9:12 a.m. — 900 blk SW 34th, medical.9:13 a.m. — 3700 blk NE Madison, medical.9:25 a.m. — 1000 blk SE 1st, vehicle fire.9:40 a.m. — 2800 blk NW Morningside, public service.9:50 a.m. — 1400 blk NW lawton, medical.9:52 a.m. — 2200 blk SW Oxford, medical.9:54 a.m. — 3700 blk E Gore, medical.12:31 p.m. — 4000 blk SW Mesquite, medical.12:38 p.m. — 1800 blk NW 82nd, medical.12:56 p.m. — 400 blk NW 53rd, medical.1:07 p.m. — 1300 blk SW 27th, medical.1:10 p.m. — 6100 blk NW Cheyenne, medical.1:11 p.m. — 2000 blk NW 52nd, medical.1:23 p.m. — 500 blk SW 19th, medical.1:32 p.m. — 2200 blk NW Williams, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Online Poll Would you support an extension of the ad valorem program to fund more repairs to roads and bridges? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists