Fire reports for July 5, 2022 Jul 5, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:SUNDAY7:46 p.m. — 1201 SW B, outside fire.7:46 p.m. — 1201 SW B, outside fire.8:32 p.m. — 112 NE 48th, medical.9:43 p.m. — 1421 SW Jefferson, medical.9:49 p.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 97th Street, outside fire.9:55 p.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 97th Street, outside fire.10:01 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop, outside fire.10:04 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop, outside fire.10:05 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop, outside fire.10:28 p.m. — 4605 SW Cherokee, medical.10:32 p.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, outside fire.10:49 p.m. — 802 SW Grand, service call.MONDAY12:19 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, public service.12:42 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, medical alarm.1:53 a.m. — 2314 NW 47th, medical.1:59 a.m. — 7121 NW Birch Place, medical.2:14 a.m. — 2334 NW Williams, smoke investigation.2:33 a.m. — 4602 SE Fulbright Lane, medical.3:19 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Tennessee, outside fire.6:47 a.m. — 1217 NW Kingsbury, medical.7:33 a.m. — 6601 W Gore, medical.8:12 a.m. — 575 SW Bradford Lane, outside fire.8:20 a.m. — 1810 SW A, medical.8:49 a.m. — 6923 SW Hampshire Circle, medical.8:52 a.m. — 744 SW 43rd, medical.9:31 a.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound Road, medical.10:27 a.m. — 1115 Waverly Way, medical.12:38 p.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, automatic alarm.12:59 p.m. — 1102 SW 7th, medical.1:04 p.m. — 1908 NW Williams, medical.1:41 p.m. — 5602 SW Lee, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sw Medical Bishop Linguistics Following Road Emergency Address Recommended for you Online Poll How should the City of Lawton spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds? You voted: Spend it all on a new youth sports complex? Convert lights in all City-owned properties to reduce utility bills for $455,000 Replace a bridge on Southwest 11th Street for $5.5 million Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million Repair wading pool, $500,000 Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists