Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

SUNDAY

7:46 p.m. — 1201 SW B, outside fire.

8:32 p.m. — 112 NE 48th, medical.

9:43 p.m. — 1421 SW Jefferson, medical.

9:49 p.m. — Southwest Bishop Road and Southwest 97th Street, outside fire.

10:01 p.m. — 622 SW Bishop, outside fire.

10:28 p.m. — 4605 SW Cherokee, medical.

10:32 p.m. — Southwest 9th Street and Southwest Jefferson Avenue, outside fire.

10:49 p.m. — 802 SW Grand, service call.

MONDAY

12:19 a.m. — 1505 SW 11th, public service.

12:42 a.m. — 4315 SE Camelot, medical alarm.

1:53 a.m. — 2314 NW 47th, medical.

1:59 a.m. — 7121 NW Birch Place, medical.

2:14 a.m. — 2334 NW Williams, smoke investigation.

2:33 a.m. — 4602 SE Fulbright Lane, medical.

3:19 a.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Tennessee, outside fire.

6:47 a.m. — 1217 NW Kingsbury, medical.

7:33 a.m. — 6601 W Gore, medical.

8:12 a.m. — 575 SW Bradford Lane, outside fire.

8:20 a.m. — 1810 SW A, medical.

8:49 a.m. — 6923 SW Hampshire Circle, medical.

8:52 a.m. — 744 SW 43rd, medical.

9:31 a.m. — 601 NE Flower Mound Road, medical.

10:27 a.m. — 1115 Waverly Way, medical.

12:38 p.m. — 2007 NW 52nd, automatic alarm.

12:59 p.m. — 1102 SW 7th, medical.

1:04 p.m. — 1908 NW Williams, medical.

1:41 p.m. — 5602 SW Lee, medical.