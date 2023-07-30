Fire reports for July 30, 2023 Jul 30, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY5:53 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 46th, fire/EMS call.6:08 p.m. — 1400 blk SW B, fire/EMS call.6:54 p.m. — 5600 blk SW Lee, fire/EMS call.7:35 p.m. — 1 Goodyear Blvd., fire/EMS call.7:37 p.m. — 4900 blk NW Hardin, fire/EMS call.7:43 p.m. — 5300 blk NW Ash, fire/EMS call.7:49 p.m. — 300 blk NW Ferris, fire/EMS call.7:52 p.m. — 2600 blk NW G, fire/EMS call.8:03 p.m. — 1800 blk NW Ozmun, fire/EMS call.8:09 p.m. — 900 blk NW 34th, fire/EMS call.8:29 p.m. — 2800 blk SW J, fire/EMS call.8:47 p.m. — 1700 blk SW 13th, fire/EMS call.10:05 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, fire/EMS call.10:59 p.m. — 1900 blk SW Monroe, fire/EMS call.11:35 p.m. — 600 blk Highland, fire/EMS call.SATURDAY2:26 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 46th, fire/EMS call.2:37 a.m. — 6200 blk Cache Road, fire/EMS call.2:42 p.m. — 1700 blk Cache Road, fire/EMS call.2:54 a.m. — 1200 blk NW Logan, fire/EMS call.3:01 a.m. — 1200 blk NW 25th, fire/EMS call.3:28 a.m. — 600 blk SW Bishop, fire/EMS call.5:35 a.m. — 7600 blk Quanah Parker Trailway, fire/EMS call.6:33 a.m. — 5600 blk SW Lee, fire/EMS call.7:16 a.m. — 2600 blk NW Cedric Circle, fire/EMS call.7:31 a.m. — 400 blk SW 5th, fire/EMS call.8:53 a.m. — 1400 blk NW 15th, fire/EMS call.9:37 a.m. — 1300 blk SW H, fire/EMS call.10:46 a.m. — 1600 blk NW Lincoln, fire/EMS call.10:59 a.m. — 2000 blk NW 52nd, fire/EMS call.11:51 a.m. — 4700 blk NW Motif Manor, fire/EMS call.12:16 p.m. — 2300 blk SW 46th, fire/EMS call.12:16 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Lindy, fire/EMS call.12:21 p.m. — 6800 blk NW Willow Creek, fire/EMS call.12:37 p.m. — 2300 blk NW Kingsbriar, fire/EMS call.12:50 p.m. — 1400 blk NW Irwin, fire/EMS call.1:48 p.m. — 1800 blk NW 10th, fire/EMS call.2:25 p.m. — 600 blk SW Lee, fire/EMS call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Optics Electronics Architecture Physics Art Linguistics Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support the City Council's decision to put the indoor mass transfer station on Southwest B Avenue? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists