Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:

FRIDAY

3:10 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.

4:03 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 12th Street, medical.

4:43 p.m. — Northwest Eisenhower Drive and Northwest Creekside Court, medical.

6:45 p.m. — Northwest 8th Street and Northwest 9th Street, medical.

7:16 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Summit Road, medical.

7:21 p.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.

8:25 p.m. — Northwest Baltimore Avenue and Northwest Julie Drive, medical.

8:36 p.m. — 1500 block Kingsbury, medical.

8:58 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest 49th Street, medical.

10:38 p.m. — Northeast 51st Street and Northeast Viking Lane, medical.

11:38 p.m. — 400 block Interstate, medical.

11:55 p.m. — Northwest Ridgecrest Drive and Northwest 44th Street medical.

SATURDAY

12:42 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard, medical.

1:10 a.m. — Southwest 15th Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.

3:34 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest Summit Road, medical.

3:38 a.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical.

3:45 a.m. — Northwest Lady Marna Avenue and Northwest Sir Brian Avenue, medical.

3:48 a.m. — Northwest Baltimore Avenue and Northwest Atlanta Avenue, medical.

4:26 a.m. — Northwest Wilfred Drive and Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, medical.

5:48 a.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest 20th Street, medical.

7:25 a.m. — Southeast Drexel Drive and Southeast Barclay Road, medical.

8:35 a.m. — Northwest 50th Street and Northwest Austin Drive, medical.

10:45 a.m. — Northeast Plymouth Rock Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, medical.

11:17 a.m. — Northwest Beechwood Drive and Northwest Horton Boulevard, medical.

11:19 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.

11:20 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest 75th Street, automatic fire alarm.

11:53 a.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.

12:29 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.

12:53 p.m. — Northwest Hoover Avenue and Northwest Floyd Avenue, medical.

1:12 p.m. — Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 5th Street, medical.

1:18 p.m. — Southwest D Avenue and Southwest E Avenue, automatic fire alarm.

1:45 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest A Avenue, medical.