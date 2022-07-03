Fire reports for July 3, 2022 Jul 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:FRIDAY3:10 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.4:03 p.m. — Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 12th Street, medical.4:43 p.m. — Northwest Eisenhower Drive and Northwest Creekside Court, medical.6:45 p.m. — Northwest 8th Street and Northwest 9th Street, medical.7:16 p.m. — Southwest 38th Street and Southwest Summit Road, medical.7:21 p.m. — Northwest Euclid Avenue and Northwest Columbia Avenue, medical.8:25 p.m. — Northwest Baltimore Avenue and Northwest Julie Drive, medical.8:36 p.m. — 1500 block Kingsbury, medical.8:58 p.m. — Southwest 45th Street and Southwest 49th Street, medical.10:38 p.m. — Northeast 51st Street and Northeast Viking Lane, medical.11:38 p.m. — 400 block Interstate, medical.11:55 p.m. — Northwest Ridgecrest Drive and Northwest 44th Street medical.SATURDAY12:42 a.m. — Cache Road and Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard, medical.1:10 a.m. — Southwest 15th Street and Southwest 14th Street, medical.3:34 a.m. — Southwest 27th Street and Southwest Summit Road, medical.3:38 a.m. — Southwest A Avenue and Southwest B Avenue, medical.3:45 a.m. — Northwest Lady Marna Avenue and Northwest Sir Brian Avenue, medical.3:48 a.m. — Northwest Baltimore Avenue and Northwest Atlanta Avenue, medical.4:26 a.m. — Northwest Wilfred Drive and Northwest Cheyenne Avenue, medical.5:48 a.m. — Southwest 19th Street and Southwest 20th Street, medical.7:25 a.m. — Southeast Drexel Drive and Southeast Barclay Road, medical.8:35 a.m. — Northwest 50th Street and Northwest Austin Drive, medical.10:45 a.m. — Northeast Plymouth Rock Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, medical.11:17 a.m. — Northwest Beechwood Drive and Northwest Horton Boulevard, medical.11:19 a.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest Summit Avenue, medical.11:20 a.m. — Northwest 82nd Street and Northwest 75th Street, automatic fire alarm.11:53 a.m. — Northwest 44th Street and Northwest Oak Avenue, medical.12:29 p.m. — Northwest 12th Street and Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard, medical.12:53 p.m. — Northwest Hoover Avenue and Northwest Floyd Avenue, medical.1:12 p.m. — Northwest 6th Street and Northwest 5th Street, medical.1:18 p.m. — Southwest D Avenue and Southwest E Avenue, automatic fire alarm.1:45 p.m. — West Gore Boulevard and Southwest A Avenue, medical. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medical Highway Social Services Politics Road Austin Drive Following Northeast Southwest Fire Alarm Recommended for you Online Poll How should the City of Lawton spend $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds? You voted: Spend it all on a new youth sports complex? Convert lights in all City-owned properties to reduce utility bills for $455,000 Replace a bridge on Southwest 11th Street for $5.5 million Make upgrades to Lee West Park for $3.5 million Repair wading pool, $500,000 Extend sidewalks at Lake Helen, $300,000 Stormwater repairs and mitigation, $10 million Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists