Fire reports for July 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Following are times, addresses made by the Lawton Fire Department:WEDNESDAY3:21 p.m. — 200 blk SW C, fire/EMS call.3:55 p.m. — 100 blk SW 2nd, fire/EMS call.4:07 p.m. — 700 blk SW Park, fire/EMS call.4:40 p.m. — 3700 blk NW 25th, fire/EMS call.4:42 p.m. — 1400 blk SW B, fire/EMS call.5:30 p.m. — 2300 blk NW 32nd, fire/EMS call.5:43 p.m. — 1400 blk SW B, fire/EMS call.5:47 p.m. — Southwest 11th Street and Southwest F Avenue, fire/EMS call.6:12 p.m. — South Railroad Street and Southwest A Avenue, fire/EMS call.8:19 p.m. — 500 blk SW 11th, fire/EMS call.9:37 p.m. — 600 blk SW Bishop, fire/EMS call.10:31 p.m. — 6900 blk NW Surreywood, fire/EMS call.10:46 p.m. — 1600 blk NW 38th, fire/EMS call.10:59 p.m. — 4700 blk NE Avalon, fire/EMS call.11:03 p.m. — 1400 blk SW Jefferson, fire/EMS call.11:30 p.m. — 2700 blk NW Mobley, fire/EMS call.THURSDAY00:54 a.m. — 5300 blk NW Liberty, fire/EMS call.3:03 a.m. — 1400 blk SW B, fire/EMS call.4:28 a.m. — 4600 blk NW Beta, fire/EMS call.4:43 a.m. — 4900 blk NW Pollard, fire/EMS call.5:55 a.m. — 900 SW E, fire/EMS call.5:57 a.m. — 2110 NW Lindy, fire/EMS call.6:58 a.m. — 2300 blk NW Terrace Hills, fire/EMS call.7:18 a.m. — 700 blk SW McKinley, fire/EMS call.7:24 a.m. — 1400 blk NW 40th, fire/EMS call.8:04 a.m. — 800 blk SW Lee, fire/EMS call.8:21 a.m. — 2300 blk NW Gore, fire/EMS call.8:25 a.m. — 900 blk NW 44th, fire/EMS call.9:04 a.m. — Northeast Dr. Louis K. Jones Avenue and E Gore Boulevard, fire/EMS call.9:55 a.m. — 1300 blk NW 18th, fire/EMS call.10:48 a.m. — 3500 blk SW J, fire/EMS call.11:11 a.m. — 1400 blk SW New York, fire/EMS call.11:23 a.m. — 2100 blk Brittini, fire/EMS call.12:36 p.m. — 4500 SW G, fire/EMS call.12:51 p.m. — 7400 blk Cache Road, fire/EMS call.1:15 p.m. — 600 blk NW Dearborn, fire/EMS call.1:26 p.m. — 3100blk Cache Road, fire/EMS call.1:33 a.m. — 4700 blk NW 47th, fire/EMS call.2:10 p.m. — 7000 blk NW Kingsbury, fire/EMS call.2:13 p.m. — 400 blk NW 71st, fire/EMS call.