Fire reports for July 28, 2022 Jul 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following are times, addresses and nature of emergency runs made by the Lawton Fire Department:TUESDAY8:26 p.m. — 1900 blk NW Sheridan, medical.8:34 p.m. — 1900 blk SW C, service call.8:35 p.m. — 4800 blk NW Smith, service call.8:48 p.m. — Southwest 25th Street and Southwest A Avenue, outside fire.9:33 p.m. — 1800 blk NW Dearborn, outside fire.10:41 p.m. — 400 blk SW Monroe, service call.11:46 p.m. — 1300 blk NW Irwin, outside fire.WEDNESDAY00:10 a.m. — 1400 blk SW Wisconsin, medical.1:11 a.m. — 2400 blk SW Jessie L. Davenport, medical.1:34 a.m. — 1600 blk NW Smith, structure fire.1:35 p.m. — 600 blk SW E, automatic alarm.2:26 a.m. — 2600 blk SW J, medical.3:43 a.m. — 700 blk SW Sedalia, medical.4:00 a.m. — 4800 blk NW Hoover, medical.5:31 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 46th, service call.6:51 a.m. — 1400 blk Cache Road, medical.7:23 a.m. — 300 blk SW 68th, medical.7:54 a.m. — 1500 blk NW Smith, medical.9:23 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 46th, service call.10:15 a.m. — 2300 blk NW 75th, service call.10:19 a.m. — 800 blk SW B, service call.10:59 a.m. — 1500 blk W Gore, medical alarm.11:21 a.m. — 3000 blk SW Summit, outside fire.12:28 p.m. — 1600 blk NW 16th, medical alarm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nw Following Southwest Linguistics Lawton Fire Department Emergency Address Irwin Recommended for you Online Poll What should the City of Lawton do with its wading pools? You voted: Repair them at an estimated cost of $1 million Replace them with spray parks Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists